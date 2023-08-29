An iconic city park playground whose initial construction celebrated a deep sense of community pride and the importance of recreational activities for children is getting a new look.
Last week the Bluefield Board of Directors voted to accept a $848,508.56 bid for a new playground project.
The existing Yakkity Yak playground at city park is more than 25 years old and will be disassembled later this year when city park is closed for the winter, according to earlier reports from Bluefield Parks and Recreation Director Rick Showalter.
Long-time residents of the region likely remember the palpable excitement in the air during the planning and fund-raising stage of Yakkity Yak.
That project begin in 1998 when Bluefield resident Lecia Smith had a dream. A dream of sparkling new swing sets and jungle gyms. A dream of shiny slides and bright plastic tunnels. A dream of a brand-new, top-notch playground for kids located at Bluefield’s own city park.
After a year of planning, a year of fund raising and a week of hard labor, Smith’s dream — one that spread to thousands in the community — became a reality in the form of Yakkity Yak playground at Lotito City Park.
Most of those who lived in and around Bluefield in 1998 knew of Yakkity Yak. Reports of the playground’s progress were frequent in this paper and on other news outlets. It seemed like just about everyone was caught up in the spirit of building a new playground for the region’s youth.
Some folks were able to give monetary donations — a couple of bucks, or a couple of thousand. Others contributed with sweat and hard work during the actual building process.
No matter the form of the donation, it was appreciated.
During the months of fund raising, $250,000 was raised for the playground.
“We recruited 1,500 volunteers to build the playground,” Lecia told the Daily Telegraph in 2009, while reminiscing about the project. “And we worked with multiple local businesses to get them on board to donate.”
Lecia recalled that planning for the new playground took place over many months while the fund raising was in high gear. During this time, individuals on the committee to build Yakkity Yak met with playground experts and local children to develop the design of the new facility.
Actual construction of the playground took place over five days.
“Originally, it was all antiquated equipment,” Smith said. “We ripped it all out and built that thing from the ground up.”
The spirit of unity during the building of Yakkity-Yak was a tangible force in Bluefield, and beyond, during the late 1990s. There was a feeling of excitement and camaraderie as everyone in the community — young and old — joined forces to build a dream playground that would become a mecca for youth across the two Virginias.
We realize that no structures are permanent, and Yakkity Yak is in need of revitalization.
Once again it is as exciting time, as officials have discussed expanding the playground to include a splash pad, challenge course and a 40-yard dash.
Target date for the opening of the new playground and splash pad is May of next year.
We were disappointed to hear the city has not yet decided on a new name for the playground.
A new name? Why?
In the hearts and minds of many in Bluefield it will forever be Yakkity Yak.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.