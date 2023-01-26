NEW RICHMOND — Carlee Russell scored 15 points to lead the Wyoming East girls basketball team to a 55-18 win over visiting Bluefield, on Thursday night.
Collean Lookabill and Maddie Clark added 10-points apiece for the Lady Warriors, while Abi Baker added eight for Wyoming East (12-2).
Melania Hayes and Adrienne Brown scored seven points apiece to lead the Lady Beavers.
Bluefield hosts Graham on Monday.
River View 54, Tolsia 46
BRADSHAW — Trista Lester and Haylie Payne each scored 15 points to lead the Lady Raiders to a home court revenge victory over Tolsia.
Katie Bailey had 10 points and pulled down 15 rebounds for River View (8-6). Abigail Pruitt added eight points and Kaylee Blankenship chipped in six.
Autumn Block scored 12 to pace Tolsia. Emily Artrip added 11.
