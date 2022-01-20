BLUEFIELD, Va. — Former James Monroe standout Morgan Wylie went 5-for-5 from 3-point range to lead Bluefield University with 15 points in a 72-70 win over visiting Union in an Appalachian Athletic Conference women’s basketball game, on Thursday night.
Kylie Meadows added 15 p oints with five rebounds for the Rams (7-7, 7-5 AAC) with teammate Jadyn Hoover contributing 12 points and four assists.
Aysia Jones added nine points, nine rebounds for the home team.
Brooke Hammonds led scored 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Union (11-5, 6-5 AAC). She also sorted out seven assists. Raigan King added 18 points and McKenzi Himes added 12. Le Asia Linton scored nine points.
