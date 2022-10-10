MORGANTOWN — The Big 12 Conference has announced that West Virginia’s football game at Texas Tech on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Lubbock, Texas, will be televised on FS1 or FS2 at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Of note, network designation for the game will be made after Oct. 22’s MLB postseason schedule is announced.
The Mountaineers football team returns to action on Thursday, Oct. 13, against No. 23 Baylor. Kickoff at Milan Puskar Stadium is set for 7 p.m., and will be aired on FS1.
Tickets for WVU’s four remaining home games against Baylor, TCU, Oklahoma and K-State remain on sale at WVUGAME.com and 1-800-WVU-GAME.
