MORGANTOWN — Eight outstanding contributors to Mountaineer athletics make up the 32nd class of honorees in the West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame, Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announced Monday.
The 2022 class includes Donna Abbott (women’s basketball), Marie-Louise Asselin (cross country/track), Tavon Austin (football), Stedman Bailey (football), Marsha Beasley (rifle), Marilee Hohmann (rifle), Kevin Jones (men’s basketball) and Geno Smith (football). This class brings the total number of inductees to 223.
Induction ceremonies will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, prior to the West Virginia-Towson football game.
Donna Abbott
Donna Abbott, who played women’s basketball from 1989-92, is one of three players in school history to score more than 1,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds.
A native of Huntington, West Virginia, Abbott scored 1,656 points during her career as a forward, ranking ninth all-time in school history. She averaged 15.3 points per game during her career, the ninth-best scoring mark in school annals.
Abbott appeared in 108 games with 103 starts and finished her career with 1,020 rebounds. She scored a then-school record 37 points against St. Joseph’s in 1989 and pulled in a career-best 20 rebounds against Rhode Island in 1992.
Marie-Louise Asselin
Marie-Louise Asselin earned seven All-America honors (three in cross country and four in track and field) during her decorated running career from 2006-10.
A native of Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Asselin became only one of two WVU runners to earn three All-America honors in cross country when she did so in 2009. Along with teammate Keri Bland, Asselin achieved the honor by finishing in 31st place (20:43) at the 2009 NCAA Cross Country Championships. The Mountaineers went on to finish sixth as a team, marking the third-consecutive year that WVU finished in the top 10.
Tavon Austin
Tavon Austin, a multi-year All-American and WVU’s career leader in all-purpose yards, was considered one of college football’s most explosive all-purpose players from 2009-12.
Appearing in 52 games and starting 38, the Baltimore native was a 2012 first-team All-American (All-Purpose) by the American Football Coaches Association and Associated Press, while becoming the first player in NCAA history to finish with more than 3,000 career receiving yards and rushed for more than 1,000 yards. Austin earned All-Big 12 Conference First Team honors as a kick returner and receiver and was named Co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2012. He earned the Paul Hornung Award for most versatile player in the nation and the Jet Award Return Specialist winner in 2012. As a senior, Austin earned seven first team All-America honors as an all-purpose player and three second-team honors as a wide receiver.
Austin is the only player in NCAA history to score a touchdown four different ways in one season (catch, rush, kick and punt return). Stedman Bailey
Stedman Bailey was a three-year starter at wide receiver who earned All-America honors in 2012 and was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award that year.
The native of Miramar, Florida, played in 39 career games from 2010-12, starting 34. In his final season, he was one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award and was named a first team All-American by the Football Writers’ Association of America, CBSSports.com, Phil Steele and SI.com. He was a second team All-American by Walter Camp and FOX Sports. Bailey earned All-Big 12 Conference First Team honors at wide receiver.
Marsha Beasley
Marsha Beasley served as head coach of the rifle team for 16 seasons from 1990 and 2006 and led the squad to eight NCAA titles.
Beasley compiled 14 winning seasons in her first 14 years with the Mountaineers, including nine undefeated campaigns. Her record after 14 seasons was 146-8. Under her watch, WVU won eight NCAA titles, posted one second-place finish and two third-place finishes at the NCAA Championships.
WVU did not sponsor rifle in 2003-04. When the team was reinstated in 2005, Beasley took on the task of rebuilding with a limited budget and no scholarships. Her efforts laid the groundwork for her successor to return WVU rifle to prominence, which the team attained winning the NCAA Championship in 2009.
Marilee Hohmann
Marilee Hohmann was the first female athlete to compete on any WVU athletic team in 1961, 11 years before Title IX became federal law.
The Fairmont, West Virginia, native competed on the WVU rifle team from 1961-62, coached by Major Charles Means and Sgt. Charles Haley. She became the first woman ever to compete in an athletic competition at the United States Military Academy at West Point. At the time, the Academy was an all-male institution and a special dressing room arrangement had to be made.
Her exploits as a modern-day Annie Oakley were published in numerous media outlets — Sports Illustrated, The New York Times and Stars and Stripes, the newspaper that serves the U.S. Military community. During that 1961-62 season, Hohmann had the fourth-highest average, 283, on WVU’s defending national championship rifle squad.
Kevin Jones
Kevin Jones was one of two WVU men’s basketball players to score at least 1,800 career points and grab 1,000 rebounds during his career from 2009-12.
The Mount Vernon, New York, native was named to the John Wooden All-America Team in 2012 and earned second team consensus All-America honors. Jones was a USBWA Second Team All-American, Associated Press Second Team All-American, NABC Second Team All-American, Sporting News Third Team All-American and Basketball Times Third Team All-American. He was named to the All-Big East First Team and was the USBWA District II Player of the Year in 2012. Jones was edged out for Big East Player of the Year in 2012 by Marquette’s Jae Crowder.
Geno Smith
Geno Smith set 33 Mountaineer game, season, class and career records as a quarterback from 2009-12.
As a senior, the Miramar, Florida, native was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award and the Maxwell Award. Smith was named to the All-Big 12 Conference Second Team.
In addition to his 33 school records, Smith set six Milan Puskar Stadium records. He established the NCAA season record for the most pass attempts without an interception at 272. Smith recorded the nation’s best passing completion percentage mark since 2000 with a 95.8% (23-of-24) showing in the Kansas win in 2012, also setting a WVU record with 21 straight completions. He finished his career with a school-record 98 passing touchdowns.
