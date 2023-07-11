West Virginia University is downsizing. Where it goes, other state-supported universities are likely to follow.
Last week, the WVU Board of Governors voted to eliminate 12 graduate and doctorate programs and reduce employment by 132 positions, including 38 faculty members. The board also voted to increase tuition by about 3%. The staff cuts will save about $7 million in a $1.2 billion total budget.
The moves came as WVU faced a $45 million budget deficit.
The sources of WVU’s financial problems are many. Enrollment is down about 10% since 2015 and is not expected to get any better before the end of this decade. Financial support from the Legislature is less than what it once was.
“This process is obviously challenging and at times painful for the University community. It is, however, necessary that we reposition ourselves today to be a responsive, relevant university system of the future,” WVU President E. Gordon Gee said in a prepared statement.
Gee’s use of the word “relevant” in describing WVU’s challenges is appropriate. For too many of WVU’s prospective students, a four-year degree isn’t relevant any more. With attention toward the debt load carried by many college graduates and dropouts, universities struggle to prove they are worth the time and money those prospective students are asked to invest. Become a social worker or an electrician? More young people choose career paths outside the traditional university path. They might enroll in a four-year school or a two-year school later, but for now they are exploring alternatives.
Maryanne Reed, WVU’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, gave the board a hint of things to come.
“Our second review of all academic programs is well underway, with the added goal of creating a smaller and more focused program portfolio — aligned with student demand, career opportunities and market trends,” Reed said.
Translation: The downsizing at WVU is likely to continue.
If West Virginia’s flagship land grant public university is facing these problems, can other public universities in the state be far behind?
Private schools aren’t necessarily doing better. Last week, West Virginia MetroNews reported that the state Higher Education Policy Commission authorized every private college in the state to operate and award degrees in the coming year except for Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi. The HEPC is concerned about the school’s enrollment and its financial condition, MetroNews reported. It has asked the university for more information before it decides whether to allow the school to operate this fall.
West Virginia has lost two private universities in the past dozen years — Mountain State University in Beckley and Ohio Valley University near Parkersburg. It’s a sign that smaller private schools must do more to survive.
Colleges and universities are important in training the next generation of knowledge workers and leaders to take the place of those who are about to retire. These schools are also important to the economies of their communities. They don’t exist in vacuums. Their health is important to communities and to the state as a whole.
Many people are counting on the leaders and governing bodies of these schools to make wise decisions in the coming year in light of the challenges they face.
— Herald-Dispatch
