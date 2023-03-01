Class AAAA
(All games on Wednesday, March 1)
Wednesday, March 1
Region I
Buckhannon-Upshur at (13-11) at Wheeling Park (22-2)
Morgantown (19-5) at University (16-7)
Region II
Martinsburg (9-15) at Washington (11-11)
Jefferson (9-13) at Spring Mills (19-0)
Region III
South Charleston (13-11) at Woodrow Wilson (15-8)
Princeton (10-14) at George Washington (16-7)
Region IV
Parkersburg (13-11) at Spring Valley (19-4)
Cabell Midland (17-6) at St. Albans (14-10)
Class AAA
Wednesday, March 1
Region I
Keyser (13-11) at North Marion (21-1)
Oak Glen (11-13) at Hampshire (13-10)
Region II
Lincoln (12-12) at East Fairmont (22-2)
Philip Barbour (13-10) at Robert C. Byrd (20-4)
Region III
Westside (13-11) at Sissonville (13-10)
Lewis County 54, Pikeview 50
Region IV
Winfield (13-10) at Wayne (23-1)
Lincoln County (6-17) at Ripley (18-6)
Class AA
Region I
Wheeling Central Catholic (18-6) at Williamstown (19-4)
Ritchie County (15-9) at St. Marys (16-7)
Region II
Frankfort (12-12) at Trinity (14-10)
Braxton County (6-18) at Petersburg (13-9)
Region III
Mingo Central (19-3) at Summers County (20-4)
Wyoming East (17-4) at Chapmanville (16-8)
Region IV
Clay County (9-15) at Ravenswood (12-10)
Roane County (16-8) at Charleston Catholic (14-10)
Class A
Thursday, March 2)\
Region I
Tyler Consolidated (9-15) at Cameron (18-6)
Valley Wetzel (12-12) at Doddridge County (19-5)
Region II
Pocahontas County (7-17) at Tucker County (18-2)
Union (11-12) at Pendleton County (14-6)
Region III
River View (12-8) at Greenbrier West (17-5)
Webster County (17-7) at James Monroe (18-5)
Region IV
Tug Valley (8-10) at Gilmer County (14-10)
Huntington St. Joseph’s (10-13) at Tolsia (16-8)
