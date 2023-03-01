Class AAAA

(All games on Wednesday, March 1)

Wednesday, March 1

Region I

Buckhannon-Upshur at (13-11) at Wheeling Park (22-2)

Morgantown (19-5) at University (16-7)

Region II

Martinsburg (9-15) at Washington (11-11)

Jefferson (9-13) at Spring Mills (19-0)

Region III

South Charleston (13-11) at Woodrow Wilson (15-8)

Princeton (10-14) at George Washington (16-7)

Region IV

Parkersburg (13-11) at Spring Valley (19-4)

Cabell Midland (17-6) at St. Albans (14-10)

Class AAA

Wednesday, March 1

Region I

Keyser (13-11) at North Marion (21-1)

Oak Glen (11-13) at Hampshire (13-10)

Region II

Lincoln (12-12) at East Fairmont (22-2)

Philip Barbour (13-10) at Robert C. Byrd (20-4)

Region III

Westside (13-11) at Sissonville (13-10)

Lewis County 54, Pikeview 50

Region IV

Winfield (13-10) at Wayne (23-1)

Lincoln County (6-17) at Ripley (18-6)

Class AA

Region I

Wheeling Central Catholic (18-6) at Williamstown (19-4)

Ritchie County (15-9) at St. Marys (16-7)

Region II

Frankfort (12-12) at Trinity (14-10)

Braxton County (6-18) at Petersburg (13-9)

Region III

Mingo Central (19-3) at Summers County (20-4)

Wyoming East (17-4) at Chapmanville (16-8)

Region IV

Clay County (9-15) at Ravenswood (12-10)

Roane County (16-8) at Charleston Catholic (14-10)

Class A

Thursday, March 2)\

Region I

Tyler Consolidated (9-15) at Cameron (18-6)

Valley Wetzel (12-12) at Doddridge County (19-5)

Region II

Pocahontas County (7-17) at Tucker County (18-2)

Union (11-12) at Pendleton County (14-6)

Region III

River View (12-8) at Greenbrier West (17-5)

Webster County (17-7) at James Monroe (18-5)

Region IV

Tug Valley (8-10) at Gilmer County (14-10)

Huntington St. Joseph’s (10-13) at Tolsia (16-8)

