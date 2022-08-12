LEWISBURG — The State Fair of West Virginia opened Thursday for its 97th year in Lewisburg, West Virginia at 907 Maplewood Avenue.
According to a press release sent by Kelly Collins with the State Fair of West Virginia, the “Mountain Grown Fun” will have opening day specials of an $8 admission fee and a $25 all-day ride pass.
This is West Virginia’s largest multi-day event, and the fair includes several different things to do and enjoy from opening day on August 11 through August 20.
“The 2022 Concert Series features two sold-out concerts this year with Cody Johnson and special guest Randall King (8/11), as well as Zach Bryan and special guest Charles Wesley Godwin (8/18),” said Collins. “Tickets are still available for the Buckin’ B Bull Ride (8/12), Foreigner (8/13), Clay Walker and Tracy Byrd (8/14), Restless Road (8/15), Chris Tomlin (8/17), and Walker Hayes with special Guest Tigirlily (8/20). WV-Native Kathy Mattea will also take the stage on Tuesday, August 16, as a free show!”
There will be 10 full days of livestock shows, along with a West Virginia High School rodeo, Junior 4-H and FFA livestock shows, and horse shows.
Also, attendees can expect the “fan-favorite Draft Horse Pull on Friday, August 19, at 9 AM.”
As for the recent incline in swine flu, attendees can be rest-assured that the fair is taking all safety precautions to ensure safe environments for everyone in attendance.
“Fair officials and the WV Department of Agriculture Animal Health will be performing regular checks throughout the barn. Fairgoers are asked to continue to wash hands after visiting any animal exhibit, and those with weakened immune systems should be extra cautious.”
Other actives at the fair will include carnival rides, a dairy birth giving center, and several free shows.
Those shows include Bears of Bearadise Ranch, Hot Glass Academy, Kidbuck$ Game $how, Nerveless Knocks, Swifty Swine Racing Pigs, and ZUZU African Acrobats.
There will be vendors of all kinds there from food to shopping including Bear Wood Company, Corrine’s Corner Children’s Boutique, Hillbilly Essentials, Lifetime Cookware, the WV Company, and several more.
The fair will have many specials on pricing throughout the duration of it including “First Energy’s Magic Monday (8/15), Senior Citizen’s Day (8/16), the Early Bird Special sponsored by Diversified Energy featuring $1 admission from 9 AM – 2 PM (8/17) and Military Discount Day (8/17). Children ages 10 and under will once again get in free all day, every day.”
To keep up with all of the many activities, shows, and fun, follow the hashtag #sfwv on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.
For more information on the State Fair, visit the website statefairofwv.com.
