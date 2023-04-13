BLUEFIELD, Va. — WISE Women’s Resource Center (WV Community Services for Women, Inc.), a nonprofit organization focused on providing resources to empower women to aspire to a better quality of life through work, education, wellness, and financial independence has announced an upcoming Women on Wellness Retreat.
The retreat will be held on April 22 on the Bluefield University campus and will offer participants a range of activities to promote their health and wellness. Sessions on creative writing, yoga, women’s health, nutrition, stress management, diabetes education and expressive arts will be available, as well as a guided hike and flower pot making activity, organizers said.
In addition to these activities, participants will have access to health check stations, nail services, and vendor shopping. Breakfast and lunch will also be included in the $10 registration fee.
The keynote speaker Brandy Smith, MAEd, LPC, LPSC, NCC, ACS, will discuss mindfulness and the effects of trauma on women’s health, providing valuable insights and tools for participants to achieve a more balanced and healthy lifestyle.
Registration for the event is limited to 50 participants, so interested individuals are encouraged to register early. The event is sponsored in part by the Community Foundation of the Virginias, Inc. and the United Way of Southern West Virginia.
The WISE website has a full agenda for the event, and interested participants can register by calling 304-324-5809.
This Women’s Wellness Retreat promises to be an empowering and rejuvenating experience for women from all walks of life, and WISE is proud to offer this opportunity to the community, organizers said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.