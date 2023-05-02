By Doyle McManus
Now that the presidential campaign is underway, that low moan you hear is the sound of voters contemplating their likely fate: a choice between two elderly retreads, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.
Last week’s NBC News poll confirmed a consensus: Hardly anyone is yearning for this rematch. A whopping 70 percent of Americans don’t want Biden to run, including 51 percent of Democrats. Almost as many, 60 percent, don’t want Trump to run, including about a third of Republicans.
But Americans are inventive. Can’t some political entrepreneur find a way out of this dilemma?
Enter the Washington-based group No Labels, which has done admirable work promoting bipartisan cooperation in Congress.
Its leaders say they’ve been mortally disappointed by Biden and Trump, and they’re determined to offer a third-party alternative.
In 2016, Trump pledged “to be a break from the stale version of conservatism that had previously dominated the GOP,” the group’s founder, former Democratic fundraiser Nancy Jacobson, wrote last year. Likewise, in 2020, Biden vowed “to steer Democrats away from their activist base toward unity.”
Yet “both presidents ended up caving largely to their supporters on the various extremes,” she said.
Jacobson’s big idea is to put a new party on the ballot and nominate a bipartisan ticket chosen from the center, such as Sen. Joe Manchin III, a West Virginia Democrat, and former Gov. Larry Hogan, a Maryland Republican — both of whom have talked with No Labels and haven’t ruled out running.
Jacobson, who once worked for Bill Clinton and Al Gore, says she hopes to raise $70 million and get a ticket on the ballot in all 50 states. No Labels has already qualified as a party in Arizona, Colorado, Oregon and Alaska.
In a three-way race, she noted, a candidate doesn’t need a majority to win a state’s electoral votes. “All you need is 34 percent,” she said.
“This is a unique American moment,” she told me last week. “Can you imagine a Democrat and a Republican walking arm-in-arm down Pennsylvania Avenue?”
It’s an appealing picture, even if the strolling heroes are the not-quite-charismatic Manchin and Hogan. What could go wrong?
Plenty, worried Democrats warn.
For one thing, history strongly suggests that a third party can’t win — as in, it’s never happened. The closest anyone has ever come was Theodore Roosevelt in 1912, with 27 percent.
That means a third-party ticket would almost surely be a spoiler, taking just enough votes from one of the two major-party candidates to tip the outcome.
Democrats worry that Biden voters will be less committed and more likely to drift toward a third party than Trump’s supporters.
That’s reflected in the NBC poll: Almost 70 percent of Republican voters said they were determined to vote for Trump, no matter how many indictments he’s facing.
“A third party would probably take more votes from Biden than Trump,” said William A. Galston, a former Clinton aide who worked with No Labels for a decade but has split from the group over its presidential project.
Jacobson says No Labels is alert to those dangers and won’t nominate a candidate unless there’s a clear path toward a win.
“We are committed that we will not have this experiment spoil” the election, she said. “If it looks like it’s going to spoil … there are off ramps.” Meaning No Labels could withdraw from the race.
But off ramps don’t always stay open. Once a party is on the ballot, it may not be easy to take it off.
