By DAVE MORRISON
for CNHI Sports WVa.
BECKLEY — With the season going south in a hurry, Woodrow Wilson coach Julie Agnor devised a different strategy.
It paid dividends and then some in the Flying Eagles’ 5-1 first-round Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament victory over Princeton.
“In the beginning of the season we were missing opportunities,” she said of a 1-3-3 start. “So our big focus has been crash. Just crash the goal. And we have proceeded to do that.”
The Flying Eagles not only crashed the goal Tuesday at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley. They launched a full out assault on the Princeton goal in the opening half and that led to opportunities that Woodrow took advantage of in improving to 7-8-5 on the season.
Ali Berg, a Vermont native who moved to Beckley last season and is playing her senior year for the Flying Eagles, had the first two goals of the game after scoring three in the regular season.
“I just think we were doing really good in the back, moving it forward and communicating,” Berg said. “We wanted to come out hard in the beginning and continue that throughout the game and that created a lot of opportunities for me and the whole team.”
Both of Berg’s goals came off mistakes by Princeton defenders deep on their end of the field.
The two teams had tied in a regular season meeting, but Agnor thought the two goals just 1:46 apart about 25 minutes into the contest was a good omen.
“It was great because it set (Princeton) back on its heels, they had to backtrack and the girls didn’t quit, they kept working hard to put the pressure on,” Agnor said.
When Ama Ackon-Annan scored to make it 3-0 late in the first half, it looked like an insurmountable hole for the Tigers.
“Woodrow absolutely dominated the first half,” Princeton coach Michelle Dye said. “We were kind of sluggish and slow to start out. A few things were just simple mistakes we made on the field. We were holding on to the ball too long. We weren’t clearing the ball and they were able to capitalize on it and finish.”
Ackon-Annan said the game plan worked accordingly, which led to her goals in the game.
“We moved the ball up the field as a unit,” she said. “My teammates created chances and I just happened to be in the right place at the right time to finish them off.”
She also entered the tournament with three regular-season games.
“We’ve had some ups and downs this season but tonight we knew that this was the time to come out and play,” Agnor said. “Our girls were focused. They got on the game at the start, and they did great.”
Woodrow finished it off by scoring two goals in the final three minutes when Sophie Hall scored with 2:53 left and Ackon-Annan scored with 1:01 left.
Senior Lauren Parish scored the lone goal for Princeton.
“It was a beautiful shot,” Dye said. “For here to go out and do that, and really step up in the second half was nice. If we would have played the entire game like we did in the second half it would have been a different game. I don’t know if it would have been a different result. It was the final game for some of these girls and we wanted to leave it all on the field.”
Woodrow Wilson moves on to play Oak Hill in the sectional title game Thursday (6:30 p.m., Beckley). The Red Devils beat Greenbrier East 2-2 (3-2 on penalty kicks) in the other semifinal.
Woodrow and Oak Hill split in the regular season.
“We beat them the first time we played and lost the second game,” Agnor said. “We are pretty competitive. I feel like we are the stronger team. We have to shut down some channels for that game but overall, we should be able to control the game.”
Princeton finished the season with a 5-6-2 record.
Boys Soccer Sectionals
Bluefield 3
James Monroe 2
LINDSIDE — Will Looney scored two goals to lead the Bluefield boys to a 3-2 Class A-AA Region 3, Section 1 sectional soccer victory at James Monroe High School.
Jaylen Younger added a goal and an assist for the Beavers. Ethan Papa also had an assist for Bluefield.
The Beavers will travel to Gardner tonight to play top-seeded PikeView in a 7:30 p.m. match.
Greenbrier East 6 Princeton 1
FAIRLEA — The Spartans defeated the Princeton boys by a five-goal margin in a Class AAA sectional boys soccer match at Greenbrier East.
Gavin Brown scored the lone goal for the Tigers. Casey Geso provided the assist.
