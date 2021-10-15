PRINCETON — A woman who was arrested in December 2019 and charged including robbery and violent crimes against the elderly after a woman was struck on her head and robbed of her purse outside the Mercer Mall was sentenced Thursday to probation.
Jordyn Erone Finney, 22, of St. Albans appeared Thursday before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler for sentencing. Finney previously pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch said.
Finney was arrested in early December 2019 after deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched when a call was received about a purse snatching incident outside the Mercer Mall.
The deputies spoke with a 66-year-old woman who said she walked to her vehicle and placed bags in it. She then opened the driver’s side door and was struck on the head, Detective M.S. Horn said after the arrests.
The mall’s security videos were reviewed after the Dec. 6, 2019 incident and mall staff found the purse in a trash can, Horn stated. Horn later found the two suspects in a black SUV parked outside the mall. Other deputies found the victim’s credit cards on the vehicle’s floor board.
Finney and Amir Lavon Stewart, then 19, of Gary were arrested, Horn said. Both were charged with felonies including conspiring to commit a felony, robbery, assault during the commission of a felony, and violent crimes against the elderly.
Stewart later pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and received a 10-year sentence, Lynch said. He is currently at the Anthony Correctional Center.
“My client is very remorseful, very ashamed,” said Attorney Sid Bell, who represented Finney at her sentencing. “She wishes she had given assistance.”
Finney now works for a local food service, and Bell described his client as one of the “hardest working persons” he had ever known.
Sadler said the Finney has a high school diploma, works full time and did not appear to have a substance abuse problem. The “only real negative” was that she was involved in a violent crime against an elderly person.
“This appears to be out of character,” Sadler said. “I believe (Stewart) was the main actor in this and you were mainly an accomplice.”
Lynch said after the hearing that security videos showed Stewart carrying the stolen purse.
“I’m going to put you on probation,” Sadler told Finney. “I’m going to tell you how lucky you are. You’re lucky you’re not going to the penitentiary.”
Sadler sentenced Finney to 10 years in prison, then suspended that and placed her on three years probation. She is required to follow the terms of probation including maintaining employment and informing her probation officer if she changed her address. Sadler also said that she should write a letter of apology to the victim. The victim did not attend the sentencing Thursday.
“I wish I could do something to make it up to her,” Finney said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
