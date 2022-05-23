BLUEFIELD, Va. — The 7th Annual WISE Charity Golf Invitational will be played on Friday, June 17 at Fincastle Golf Course in Bluefield, Va.
The tournament is a 4-person captain’s choice event and will begin with a shotgun start 9 a.m. Prizes will be given throughout the event, with final place awards presented at the end of the tournament.
Participation fee is $400 per team, which includes all golfing privileges, cart fees, a light breakfast, a box lunch and a gift bag from sponsors. Golfers may register by calling (304) 324-5809.
West Virginia Community Services for Women, Inc., also known as WISE Women’s Resources Center, is a 501c3 organization dedicated to the empowerment of women who strive to overcome employment barriers to reach their goals of financial independence and seek a better qualty of life for themselves and their families.
Part of the proceeds from this year’s tournament will be used to provide crisis backpacks for domestic violence victims and homeless veterans in the Bluefield community.
Gate City team wins Richlands Lions golf tournament
RICHLANDS, Va. — A quartet of golfers from Gate City won first place in the 2nd Annual Richlands Lions Golf Tournament played last week at Tazewell Country Club.
Hunter Jones, Aaron Daugherty, John Reed Barnes and Chandler Pendleton comprised the winning group. The foursome was sponsored by Richlands First Community Bank.
The second place team included Caleb Robinette, Ronnie Puckett, Jimmy Grindstaff and Mike Street. The runner-up gruop was sponsored by Coaltown Taps in Richlands.
