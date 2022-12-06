MONTCALM — Noah White scored 35 points and the Montcalm boys basketball team opened its season with a 77-42 win over visiting Eastern Montgomery at Craig Havens Court on Tuesday night.
White scored all of his points over the first three quarters. Logan Carver had 14 points for the Generals (1-0).
Defensively, Montcalm confined the Mustangs to seven first quarter points while the Gens seized the reins of momentum.
Grayson Caldwell had 16 points to pace Eastern Montgomery. Gunnor Lawson added 11 points.
Montcalm plays at Bath County, Va. on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Tazewell 62, Bluefield 37
TAZEWELL, Va. — Grace Hancock fired up 18 points and four rebounds to lead the Lady Bulldogs past the Lady Beavers at Tazewell Middle School.
Maddie Day added 14 points and hauled in eight rebounds. She also collected four steals. Haley Davis had 12 points, seven rebounds and Brooke Nunley had 7 points. Ashton Rowe added five. Maddie Gillespie had nine rebounds.
Arionna Dowell had 13 points for Bluefield and L. Harvey added 10 points.
Tazewell entertains Princeton on Thursday. Game starts at 6 p.m.
