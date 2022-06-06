PRINCETON — The Appalachian League baseball rivalry between Bluefield and Princeton locally known as The Mercer Cup got under way at Bowen Field on Monday night.
Princeton got off to a roaring start.
The WhistlePigs hammered out 12 hits and exploited five errors en route to a 13-2 win over the Bluefield Ridge Runners for a 1-0 edge in the county rivals series.
Princeton (2-2) also benefitted from a brilliant start from Brett Karalius (1-0), who struck out 10 Bluefield batters en route to his first Appalachian League win of the season. He walked two, allowing two earned runs off six hits over his five-inning shift.
Mikal Goods collected his first save of the season for the WhistlePigs, striking out eight and walking two over four innings of 1-hit, shutout ball.
The Ridge Runners sent seven pitchers to the mound over the course of the nine-inning contest, with starter Reilly Owen (0-1) absorbing the loss after getting pasted with six of the eight runs Princeton scored in the second inning. Only one of them, however, was earned.
Irvin Weems III led the WhistlePigs lineup, going 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly, collecting two RBIs on the night. Ahmir Cournier went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, driving in two runs and crossing the plate thrice on his own.
Bronson Rivera went 3-for-5 with an RBI while Patrick Stark went 2-for-5 with an RBI. Landon Reeves drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
The RidgeRunners lineup got a double from Brayden Merrick and triples from Tristan Shoemaker and Maxwell Kirton, respectively.
Princeton returns to Bowen Field tonight for a 6:30 p.m. rematch.
