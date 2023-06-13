PRINCETON — Cam Careswell and Spencer Bartel each had a double and three RBIs and the Princeton WhistlePigs collected a 7-6 win over the visiting Danville Otterbots at Hunnicutt Field, on Tuesday night.
Princeton (3-4), which beat Kingsport 5-2 on the road on Sunday, returned to action at home after Monday’s league-wide off day to greet the Otterbots (4-3) with a seven hit attack.
Jesse Robinson, Jr. went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two stolen bags. Fabian Amaro and Phoenix Meza each collected a hit from the home team.
The WhistlePigs’ homestand versus Danville resumes tonight at Hunnicutf Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
