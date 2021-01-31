BLUEFIELD — After living through and witnessing the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said “something’s wrong” in this country, and he places at least part of the blame at the feet of former President Donald Trump.
“If you can still be a Trump supporter after seeing the incitement of a seditious insurrection, somethings’s wrong,” he said in an interview last week, also expressing hope the Republican Party can move away from Trump and find its “footing” once again.
“What he (Trump) did was absolutely unbelievable,” he said. “To me, I still can’t believe it … I was there when they attacked. I was sitting inside the building when they attacked. I heard it.”
Manchin said a SWAT team came inside the Senate chambers to get them out and they went down a back hallway to a secure place.
“I didn’t know the severity of it or the depth of it until we got in that secured room and saw the monitors,” he said. “And I said, Oh, my God, I could never in my life imagine (this would happen).”
The last such attack was in 1814, he said, by the British, and it didn’t even happen during the Civil War.
“But by God they got in this time, with the Confederate flag and every other damn flag,“ he said. “Something’s wrong.”
One wrong, he said, is allegiance to one person and not the country.
“My oath of office was not pledged to one person. We are not a monarch. We are not a dictatorship. We are not an autocracy. We are a Republic. That means you and I own it, we are responsible for it. Why turn it over to somebody?”
Manchin said Donald Trump “is a master at what he did.”
“I tried everything in my power to get along with him,” he said. “I did. And I worked better with him than any Democrat for about three years.”
Trying to work together, though, was a struggle.
“When the facts did not lend to what he thought the truth was and I would bring it to his attention, he would talk right through it, thinking he could make me understand that wrong was right.” Manchin said. “I said, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t. That’s not the way I was raised.’ Those were the differences we had. I hope people come to their senses. I don’t expect them to do it quickly. But I think the Grand Old Party will come back. I hope, I am praying for the Grand Old Party to be there.”
He remains optimistic that the bulk of the GOP will get its footing and "it’s difficult to believe Trump still has support.”
Manchin said some Republicans still support Donald Trump, though, and have not “weaned themselves off of it.”
“It’s going to take awhile for that to happen,” he said, and it will take some Republicans to step forward. “But there may a group who never veer from President Trump,” pointing to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy who has already gone to Florida to meet with him.
“He’’s got to let it go,” he said of McCarthy.
Another “wrong” that Manchin sees is tribalism.
"We have a lot of tribalism now,” he said. “If you belong to the Democratic Party you are supposed to be 1,000 percent supportive of all Democrats … And if you are in the Republican Party, that is the tribe you are supposed to be and whatever the Republicans want to do is the right thing and the Democrats will be wrong.”
Known as an independent thinker who often crosses party lines, that does not sit well with Manchin.
Manchin said he told Trump he did not understand why he was “chastising and blaming Democrats just because they have a D by their name, and, 'If it wasn’t for Democrats, you would have never gotten elected president because a lot of Democrats supported you and voted for you.'”
But words had no impact.
“He just couldn’t help himself,” Manchin said of Trump. “(President) Biden has started out being President for all the people. Well, if you are President for all the people, then you include all their representatives and try to make good laws in a bipartisan way.”
Although Democrats may have the edge in the 50-50 Senate since Vice President Kamala Harris has the tie-breaking vote, Manchin, who is a centrist and seen as a key figure in moving legislation in a bipartisan manner, said Republican support will still be needed.
He said he has history of bipartisanship for the 10 yeas he has been in the Senate as the “most moderate centrist lawmaker in the country right now as far as in Washington.”
“Out of 535 (Senators and Representatives), I think I am the one who votes in the middle the most, 50-50, and that’s tough,” he said. “I don’t do that intentionally.’
Manchin, who rankled many in his party when he voted for the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, said his state has always been different than other states and I have a “pretty good feel for my state.”
“If I can come home and explain it then I can support it,” he said. “If I can’t explain it, I can’t support it, I don’t care whose idea it is. So I don’t truly fit into any tribe. I believe I am a strong, West Virginia, maybe old-fashioned, Democrat, if you want to look at it that way.”
Most of West Virginia was Democratic when FDR was president, he said, and “we are who we are, but things have changed.”
“But I haven’t, and people say, ‘Why don’t you change your party?’ and I say, 'Do you think me having an R by my name or being an independent is going to change who I am or how I vote? I don’t think so.’”
Manchin said he questions why that party identification has become so important.
“Look at the person,” he said, adding that people may be looking at him and see power in a 50-50 Senate because of his centrism.
“Well, let me tell you something about power,” he said. “I have watched power, and people who thought they had it, I watched them abuse it. People that desired it did anything they could to get it, and then abuse it. Or I’ve seen people who were basically in a position they didn’t really think of themselves of having power and use their position the best they could.”
Manchin said he wants to work to heal and urge people to think about it and understand “we are all in this together.”
“In our lifetime, we have never seen a more challenging time,” he said, recalling the 1960s with riots and unrest across the country, an unpopular war, as well as the assassinations of former Pres. John Kennedy, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and U.S. Attorney General and presidential candidate Bobby Kennedy.
“Do you think we weren’t divided? And we made it through that,” he said. “But I have never seen the undertow I am seeing today. We are very much concerned, very alarmed by these extreme groups that you saw attacking the capitol … Some of them were truly supporters of Donald Trump and some of them were supporters of any type of chaos, using everything they can get their hands on to create chaos in America and they used Donald Trump to do it.”
But these groups are “getting footing,” he added and “we have to make sure that is quelled. If we don’t, we all are going to (have) problems.”
A key now is how these groups can be quelled.
To Manchin, a big step is for legislators to work together with better communication, for everyone to get involved and talk to each other about these problems on a more personal basis.
“I can’t do it myself,” he said he has told other legislators. “The Senate is supposed to be that upper chamber, to calm things down a little bit, and find a pathway forward,” he said.
To move important legislation forward the Senate often needs 60 votes and Democrats need to “come to grips” with the fact that “we need 10 Republicans.”
“There are more than 10 Republicans who will work with us,” he said. “They are just not going to go too far to the left and are not expected to go there. And then there are Democrats who say, ‘They ran over us when Mitch McConnell (was Majority Leader) for the last five years so we’ve got to go back and hit hard and quick.'”
But if that attitude of hitting hard and quickly now prevails without healing the existing divide first, “it will just divide us more” he said.
“I am going to do everything I can to vote in a bipartisan way. And I told my Republican colleagues, ‘I can’t do it by myself so you will have to meet me halfway. You’ve got to help me.’”
The goal is not to block, but to get things accomplished, he said. “I need 10 Republican friends to do that.”
Manchin has a reputation of working with Republicans, including fellow West Virginian, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, who has often praised their cooperation and mutual respect.
Capito was one of the first Republican Senators to eventually break ranks with Trump to say the election was over and Biden had won.
Manchin and Capito often issue joint press releases on legislation they work together on.
Sen. Robert Casey, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, recently praised Manchin’s independence.
"He has an independent streak, and that's something I know the people of his state have high regard for,” Casey said in an interview. "He's someone they know well, as someone who served in the legislature ... then as governor. He's been in the Senate since the death of Sen. (Robert) Byrd, so the people of his state have elected him and re-elected him."
Manchin served as Governor of West Virginia from 2005 to 2010.
"He's someone I've worked with on a number of issues, especially on the Affordable Care Act's protections for pre-existing conditions, for example, and other issues that have commonalities for both of our states,” Casey said.
Manchin made his bottom line regarding politics, and life, clear last week.
“Put the truth, put the facts out there and, by God, it will set you free.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.