Fayette County citizens, officials and emergency personnel began scrubbing up Tuesday after heavy rains doused already saturated ground overnight into Monday, creating fast moving and perilous flood waters that left a “mud soup” in their wake.
And there may be more trouble onn tthe way.
More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said.
Storms were expected to develop Wednesday, according to the weather service, but a flood watch was no longer in effect.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in Fayette and Kanawha counties, enabling the National Guard to respond to the hard-hit areas.
As part of the recovery process, crews from the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) worked Tuesday to open roads, clear mudslides, repair drainage structures and assist flood-damaged areas after excessive rainfall created dangerous situations.
“Our crews in the Cannelton Hollow Road area in Smithers are working to get access for people, and to get to areas where repairs are needed,” said Jim Moore, District 9 engineer, in a DOH press release. “What they’re running into is a soupy material. The area is so saturated that, as they’re clearing away the debris, it’s like working through mud soup.”
As community members clean their homes and keep an eye out for their neighbors, WVDOH workers are making repairs throughout the two affected counties. As of Tuesday morning, a bridge on Carbondale Road on Cannelton Hollow serving about 10 residents was washed out. Highway crews removed debris and worked on a temporary bridge, the only way in and out for the families.
Also, crews working on W.Va. 16 were able to get a lane open for emergency vehicles. Crews continued working until dark, with the road still blocked. At dark, with material still coming down the hillside, crew leaders determined it was unsafe to continue. The work resumed at daylight, officials said.
Crews were also on the ground at Scrabble Creek Road in Gauley Bridge, assessing the extent of significant damages and beginning repairs.
“Our crews are working in dangerous situations,” said Alan Reed, P.E., state highway engineer. “This is difficult work and their hearts are in it. In each area, there are different challenges, high water, rocks coming down. We’re going to keep at it and work together to get the roads reopened and damage repaired and do so as quickly as possible.”
Late Monday, the Fayette County Commission issued an update via a press release.
“The Fayette County 911 Center has been working closely with the Fayette County Commission, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Fayette County Health Department, local fire departments, the State of West Virginia and the mayors of the towns affected by the major flooding on Aug. 15,” Commission President Allison Taylor said in the release. “The state, county and municipalities of Smithers, Ansted and Gauley Bridge have all declared states of emergency to enable us to leverage all available resources to help citizens affected by the flood.”
While the after-effects have been devastating, Taylor said there is a silver lining.
“Due to the valiant efforts of Fayette County’s first responders and swift water rescue team, there was no loss of life,” Taylor said.
As of Monday evening, she said there was “extensive damage in the areas of Cannelton, Smithers, Scrabble Creek and Ansted due to flooding caused by runoff from the mountains into our creeks. The Department of Highways has reopened Cannelton Hollow Road, but Route 39 still remains impassable and will be for a few more hours.”
Water was restored to flood-affected locations except Scrabble Creek; however, most flood-impacted areas are on a boil water advisory while water quality is assessed. There was extensive damage to the sewer infrastructure managed by the Kanawha Falls Public Service District – especially in Cannelton, Smithers and Glen Ferris, Taylor said.
“We do not have a full assessment of the damage and therefore cannot predict when sewage service will be restored,” she said. “In the meantime, the Fayette County 911 Center is working with the state to make portable toilets available in the affected areas.”
She said the Kanawha River in the Upper Kanawha Valley is contaminated by raw sewage and the water quality has not been assessed.
An emergency shelter remains in operation at Valley PK-8 school in Smithers, and it will operate 24 hours and allow residents to shower and pick up cleaning supplies. In coming days, Taylor said, the state will have teams available to assist with mucking out homes and provide additional cleaning supplies.
“It will also provide case managers to assist with filing individual assistance surveys to fully assess the damage for those who need assistance,” Taylor said. “Those who want to complete the survey online can access it at arcg.is/189z9i1. We ask that you please complete this survey both to take advantage of all help available to you and to help the state assess the full extent of our damage to inform the state’s request for federal aid.”
On Tuesday as rains returned in several areas, Taylor said cleaning supplies have been moved to Gauley Bridge Town Hall (former elementary school) to assist those residents.
The commissioner stressed that the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department will conduct extra patrols in flood-affected areas “as an additional measure to protect citizens and their property.”
Also, the Fayette County Health Department advises residents who have been in contact with flood water and doing cleanup to receive updated vaccinations for TDAP (tetanus) and Hepatitis A. If a person has not had a tetanus shot in the past five years and has been in contact with flood waters, they should get another vaccination. Taylor said the FCHD is working to set up a time to distribute vaccinations in Gauley Bridge.
Taylor said Sen. Stephen Baldwin is working with a conservation agency to facilitate removal of debris from underneath the various affected bridges in the area. Additionally, county officials are planning a meeting with municipal leaders, attorneys, the West Virginia DEP and other key individuals to discuss overall debris management efforts, Taylor noted.
Taylor advised anyone interested in volunteering or making donations of the proper manner to do so. “If you are trying to locate a missing relative or wish to volunteer at the emergency shelter, please contact 304-574-3590.”
Donations suggested by the county commission to help in the ongoing recovery will be accepted (clothing donations are not needed), said Taylor. The following items will be accepted: bleach, paper towels, toilet paper, new brooms and mops, hand sanitizer, gloves (yard and non-latex surgical-style), all-purpose cleaners, sanitizing wipes, baby formula, baby diapers of any size, new pillows, new towels, new blankets, dog food, cat food, snack foods, shampoo, conditioner, soap, laundry detergent and manual can openers.
• • •
The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and New River Gorge CVB, located at 310 W Oyler Avenue in Oak Hill, will serve as a drop-off point for supplies to help those affected by the flooding that occurred in the Smithers area. Anyone who would like to volunteer at the supply center at Valley PK-8 can call 304-640-4394.
Supplies needed include: bleach, paper towels, cleaning rags, brushes, toilet paper, new brooms, new mops, hand sanitizer, gloves (work and non-latex plastic), all-purpose cleaners, sanitizing wipes, women’s sanitary items, diapers (newborn to 3), new toothpaste, new toothbrushes, shampoo, bar soap, box fans, bug spray, baby formula, dog and cat food, new pillows, new blankets, towels, wash cloths, detergent, manual can openers and dust pans.
• • •
In Kanawha County, Campbell’s Creek, Hughes Creek and Kelley’s Creek were among the hardest-hit areas, according to the DOH. Highways crews are cleaning ditches, drains and pipes in those areas. Maintenance personnel are gathering information and doing assessments for the larger repairs.
“We have had crews out through the storm and after,” said Kathy Rushworth, P.E., District 1 maintenance engineer. “They work to see what they can clear immediately and what will take more time, and immediately begin arranging any resources we will need to make longer term repairs.”
The Aug. 15 rainfall was one of several events which caused damage to roads, culverts and bridges in the area. Crews continue to work to repair damage from earlier rain events throughout the region.
“Any time you have high water, we remind drivers to turn around,” said Joe Pack, P.E., deputy state highway engineer. “We’ve seen the type of damage these high water events can cause. Put your health and safety first. We’re West Virginians, we will help each other and that’s what it takes. We’ll get it cleaned up and repaired, but we can’t replace a life, so please be aware when you see high water.”
