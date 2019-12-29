ROCK — Troopers with the West Virginia State Police are currently searching for a suspect believed to have shot two horses.
The shooting occurred in the Rock area, the exact location is unknown at this time.
The suspect was captured on surveillance footage driving a white SUV.
Leading the investigation of the case is Senior Trooper K.A. Filer. Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact the WVSP Princeton dispatch at 304-425-2102.
Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
