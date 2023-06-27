The West Virginia State Police Troop 7 Turnpike will be conducting a Targeted Traffic Enforcement Initiative on the West Virginia Turnpike beginning Thursday, June 29 through July 5 this year in an effort to keep motorists safe during the holiday weekend travel.
“We would like to remind everyone traveling the West Virginia Turnpike, to be patient on the roadway and at the toll plazas as a high volume of traffic is expected; to obey the posted speed limits; wear their seatbelts; don’t drink and drive and please move over when you see a Trooper on a traffic stop or a Courtesy Patrol Member aiding a stranded motorist,” according to the notice authorized by Capt. J.S. McCarty.
Troopers will be out in great abundance between the 9 mile markers and the 95 mile markers of the West Virginia Turnpike enforcing the criminal and traffic laws of the State of West Virginia, investigating crashes and ensuring the safety of the motoring public.
