CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on Sunday reported the 34th death from the coronavirus.
An 88-year-old woman from Jackson County died.
“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
As of Sunday at 5 p.m., the DHHR reported 1,053 positive cases, up 28 from 1,025 reported on Saturday.
Statewide testing of nursing homes has pushed the number of those tested in the state to 39,184 with a positive case rate of only 2.69 percent.
“The increase in the number of lab reports today is due to the onboarding of electronic lab reporting from a large number of facilities and the receipt of historical negative lab results from those facilities,” the DHHR said Sunday.
National Guard Maj. Gen. James Hoyer said Friday testing at nursing homes should be completed early this week.
Mercer County remained at nine positive cases, McDowell County six, Monroe County five and Summers County one.
In Virginia, the Department of Health (VDH) reported a total positive case count of 12,970, up from 12,366 cases reported Saturday, a 604 increase.
The commonwealth saw its largest one-day increase of 772 positive cases from Friday to Saturday, so there is no indication yet of a 14-day consistent drop in new cases.
That is one of the requirements Gov. Ralph Northam has said will need to be in place to start the process for some businesses to reopen and restrictions eased.
Virginia has also seen 448 deaths from the virus, a rise of 12 from Saturday’s reported 436, with 2,014 people hospitalized and 76,118 tested.
Tazewell County remains at four positive cases, Giles County four, Buchanan County 13 and Bland County has no positive cases confirmed.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
