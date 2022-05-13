West Virginia is now in a “transition” phase with COVID, as the national trend is starting to impact the number of cases in the state.
Retired Maj. Gen. Jim Hoyer, director of the Joint InterAgency Task Force, said Friday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing the state has seen an increase in cases during the last few weeks primarily because of spring break travel and Easter get-togethers.
But the state is now in a “transition from the spike (in positive COVID cases)” associated with spring break and Easter to feeling the impact of the national surge, he said.
Although the rate of COVID hospitalizations increased and now is relatively stable, between 100 and 130, Hoyer said that number will be monitored closely.
New COVID cases in the state, however, continue to increase.
Justice said on Friday the state has 1,658 active cases, up by 315 cases since his previous briefing on Monday.
Over the past month, the number of active cases in the state has more than tripled. The number of hospitalizations, patients in ICUs, and patients on ventilators have all leveled out in the same timeframe.
Hoyer also said the RT rate, which is the level of transmission, stands at 1 or just over 1, the threshold for predicting another spike in cases.
“We know coming out of this we will see some additional challenges going forward over the next couple of weeks,” he said.
Both Hoyer and Justice continue to urge residents to get vaccinated and boosted.
“You’ve gotta get your boosters and vaccinations and then go live your life,” Justice said. “We know this is manageable now and we really need to take advantage of that.”
The state also now has a Vaccine Calculator residents can access online to see when their next shot is due.
“Our Vaccine Calculator is now at over 220,000 people have completed the calculations. This week alone, more than 20,000 people used the vaccine calculator,” Hoyer said “We have some updates that are now on the calculator for healthcare providers.”
Hoyer said 95 percent of the 1 million people across the country who have died from COVID during the pandemic were over 50 years old and that is why all vaccinations and boosters are crucial for that age group.
Second booster shots are recommended for all West Virginians ages 50 and over who are also at least four months removed from their first booster dose, as well as certain younger immunocompromised individuals ages 12 and older.
The Mercer County Health Department continues to offer a weekly vaccine clinic. The next one is scheduled for Wednesday, May 18, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Karen Preservati Education Center at the Princeton Rescue Squad.
On another issue Friday, Justice announced that he has issued a proclamation, officially designating May 13 as Children of Fallen Patriots Day in West Virginia, a date recognized across America as a day of appreciation for children who have lost a parent in service to the country.
“There are tens of thousands of children across this great nation who are children who have lost a parent or loved one in the line of duty,” he said. “I can’t fathom and I’ll never say I know what they’re going through.”
Department of Veterans Assistance Secretary Ted Diaz also spoke during the briefing on the proclamation.
“In the last 40 years, more than 20,000 children lost a parent in the line of duty and many more have lost parents to the wounds that have incurred in the war after they returned,” Diaz said. “My department has worked with several of these children through our War Orphan Education Program that provides tuition assistance and tuition-free education at our State colleges and universities. We’ll continue to do everything we can to help support the children of our fallen brothers and sisters in arms.”
Justice also delved into politics in response to a question.
Although he supported Rep. David McKinley in the 2nd District Congressional primary race for the GOP nomination, his opponent, Rep. Alex Mooney, won by a huge margin, about 18 points.
Justice said the most likely reason for Mooney’s victory was his endorsement by former Pres. Donald Trump, who remains wildly popular in West Virginia.
McKinley drew Trump’s ire for supporting an investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection and also for voting for the infrastructure bill, one of only 13 House Republicans to do so.
While Justice praised McKinley for voting for the infrastructure bill, he said he told McKinley the Jan. 6 investigation support was a “bad move.”
“On this particular issue, I think the Trump endorsement was very significant,” Justice said.
But Justice still does not have any kind words for Mooney, who is a relative newcomer to West Virginia, moving from Maryland about 10 years ago.
McKinley is a seventh generation West Virginian, he said, and wanted to do what was best for the state.
“Mooney was not as strong a candidate for that position from the point of view of looking out for West Virginia,” Justice said, adding that Mooney has not been “involved in the state.”
“I have met with him one time since I have been in office,” Justice said, adding that he talks to McKinley “all the time.”
“I hope to goodness Mooney will be involved and call me,” he said, indicating he will work together with him.
