CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday morning 168 COVID-related deaths across the state went unreported, about half coming from hospitals.
“There is no excuse for this,” Justice said after he learned of what happened. “This is totally unacceptable.”
Justice said other facilities including nursing homes and assisted living centers also had unreported deaths.
About 70 facilities around the state were involved in not reporting the deaths to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). Justice did mention Kanawha County had 30 of those unreported deaths.
“This kind of stuff is totally unacceptable to me and I will dig and push our people to dig in every way (to find out what happened),” he said. “I am not going to tolerate this kind of stuff on my watch.”
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, said it was mainly hospitals and nursing homes in 30 counties involved.
“They did not report the deaths according to our protocol…” she said, and it became apparent only after death certificates were received.
“We do understand there is a time lag with our system in the state,” she said. “However, we have protocol in place that is pretty easy to follow. We are very disappointed these facilities have not done this accurately.”
Amjad said they are now contacting each facility and talking to the infection control nurse as well as the physician involved.
“This is extremely unacceptable,” she said.
Justice said on Friday he will read the gender, age and home county of each of the 168 victims to honor them as he has done all others.
The 168 brings the COVID death toll to 2,498.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
