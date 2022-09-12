Friday West Virginia Scores
Beallsville, Ohio 35, Hundred 34
Bridgeport 49, John Marshall 21
Cabell Midland 49, Capital 0
Cameron 42, New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 6
Frankfort 28, Washington 0
Greenbrier West 54, Pocahontas County 0
Hedgesville 28, East Fairmont 14
Herbert Hoover 42, Nitro 21
Hurricane 56, George Washington 7
Lewis County 47, Elkins 7
Lincoln 47, Grafton 7
Logan 31, Wayne 7
Madonna 40, Bridgeport, Ohio 6
Man 41, Westside 0
Martinsburg 56, Sherando, Va. 20
Midland Trail 31, Meadow Bridge 8, OT
Montcalm 24, Paden City 8
Moorefield 21, Oakland Southern, Md. 7
Musselman 21, Jefferson 20
Nicholas County 71, Wyoming East 7
North Marion 49, Oak Glen 0
PikeView 14, Liberty Raleigh 0
Point Pleasant 56, Mingo Central 6
Rock Ridge, Va. 42, Hampshire 3
Spring Mills 48, South Hagerstown, Md. 28
St. Marys 49, Calhoun County 6
Tucker County 14, East Hardy 13
Tyler Consolidated 54, Tolsia 0
University 43, Brooke 12
Wahama 47, Ritchie County 20
Webster County 20, Tygarts Valley 6
Weir 35, Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 9
Wheeling Central 26, Bellaire, Ohio 20
Williamstown 62, Ravenswood 0
Winfield 47, Chapmanville 14
Wirt County 60, Gilmer County 6
Friday Virginia Scores
Amherst County 63, Blacksburg 14
Annandale 28, John R. Lewis 0
Bassett 63, Dan River 7
Bath County 50, Mountain View 6
Booker T. Washington 42, Lakeland 6
Briar Woods 48, C.D. Hylton 7
Brookville 61, Fluvanna 14
Buckingham County 50, William Campbell 20
Central of Lunenburg 48, Brunswick 6
Christiansburg 41, William Byrd 0
Colonial Forge 35, West Potomac 14
Culpeper 20, Fauquier 19
E.C. Glass 49, GW-Danville 0
Episcopal 33, Loudoun Valley 20
Essex 26, King William 13
First Colonial 40, Princess Anne 21
Floyd County 38, Auburn 0
Fort Defiance 30, Waynesboro 21
Freedom (South Riding) 28, Colgan 7
Galax 42, Carroll County 7
Gate City 24, Abingdon 7
George Wythe-Wytheville 35, Giles 7
Glen Allen 37, Patrick Henry-Ashland 25
Glenvar 10, Cave Spring 3
Graham 48, Richlands 3
Grayson County 40, Rural Retreat 0
Green Run 56, Kellam 8
Greenbrier East 35, William Byrd 0
Heritage-Lynchburg 50, Appomattox 14
Hidden Valley 32, Northside 29
Hurley 42, Phelps, Ky. 12
Independence 43, Bishop Ireton 7
John Battle 19, Holston 6
John Handley 28, Spotswood 0
Kempsville 44, Ocean Lakes 0
Kettle Run 38, Brentsville 7
Lafayette 48, Grafton 0
Lake Taylor 62, Currituck County, N.C. 28
Landstown 29, Tallwood 25
Langley 21, Oakton 14
Lebanon 42, Eastside 7
Liberty Christian 34, Franklin County 14
Lightridge 35, Dominion 0
Lloyd Bird 49, Monacan 14
Lord Botetourt 35, Riverheads 21
Loudoun County 26, Potomac Falls 0
Louisa 31, Massaponax 22
Madison County 35, Meridian 14
Magna Vista 34, Gretna 6
Martinsburg, W.Va. 56, Sherando 20
Martinsville 34, Eden Morehead 21
Menchville 63, Denbigh 0
Middlesex 43, Windsor 28
Midlothian 42, Clover Hill 0
Millbrook 28, Harrisonburg 0
Nandua 42, Arcadia 12
Narrows 40, Chilhowie 22
North Cross 49, Eastern Montgomery 0
Northwood 6, Marion 0, OT
Patrick Hen-Roanoke 39, Albemarle 28
Powhatan 36, Huguenot 12
R.E. Lee-Staunton 35, Page County 2
Radford 48, Fort Chiswell 0
Ridgeview 37, Central- Wise 14
Riverbend 39, Chancellor 0
Riverside 28, Brooke Point 15
Roanoke Catholic 58, Fuqua School 30
Rock Ridge 42, Hampshire, W.Va. 3
Rustburg 42, Altavista 13
Rye Cove 47, Bland County 6
Salem 49, William Fleming 12
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 10, Isle of Wight Academy 7
Smithfield 51, Jamestown 7
South Lakes 22, Herndon 14
Staunton River 28, Liberty-Bedford 7
Strasburg 33, Warren County 13
Surry County 40, Northampton 14
TJHS 53, Amelia County 14
The Covenant School 58, Kenston Forest 8
Thomas Walker 16, Castlewood 13
Trinity Episcopal 49, Collegiate-Richmond 14
Turner Ashby 36, Monticello 6
Twin Springs 44, Unaka, Tenn. 32
Union 48, J.I. Burton 13
Unity Reed 27, Woodbridge 7
Virginia High 35, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 8
Western Branch 38, Nansemond River 8
Westfield 16, George Marshall 14
Westmoreland County 14, Rappahannock 7
William Monroe 27, Broadway 14
Wilson Memorial 34, Rockbridge County 2
Woodgrove 42, Heritage (Leesburg) 0
Woodside 43, Hampton 0
Woodstock Central 42, East Rockingham 21
York 25, Poquoson 13
Yorktown 14, James Madison 11
Saturday West Virginia Scores
Braxton County 41, Berkeley Springs 35
Linsly 28, Youngs. Mooney, Ohio 14
Parkersburg South 48, Woodrow Wilson 25
Petersburg 52, Pendleton County 6
Saturday Virginia Scores
Blue Ridge School 56, Hargrave Military 0
Broadwater Academy 20, Greenbrier Christian 14
Colonial Heights 20, Tazewell 6
Fredericksburg Christian 43, St. Annes-Belfield 17
Kecoughtan 28, Heritage-Newport News 15
Mt Zion, Md. 32, Bishop O’Connell 0
Nansemond-Suffolk 47, Christchurch 21
New Kent 41, Bruton 14
St. Christopher’s 17, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 10
Va. Episcopal 60, Richmond Christian 8
