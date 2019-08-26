This would have been the senior season for Little Tony Webster Jr. playing for the Beavers, who are preseason favorites to compete in their third consecutive WVSSAC Class AA state championship football game this season. Each week a different Bluefield player will be selected for the honor of wearing the jersey, which will be retired at the end of the season.
Webster was well-liked by many athletes on both sides of the state line, including Graham quarterback Devin Lester, who had been best friends with Webster since early childhood. Webster’s memory will invariably loom large in Friday’s season-opening Beaver-Graham football game, a designated Great American Rivalry game which is expected to once again bring a capacity crowd to Mitchell Stadium. Graham is the defending Class 2 state champion and, like Bluefield, expected by many to make another state championship game appearance this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.