MORGANTOWN — Think about this for a minute. Bob Huggins’ best players since he’s come home to West Virginia have been skill-type guys.
You know the names — Da’Sean Butler, Devin Eubanks, Jevon Carter, Miles McBride.
But he’s also had a run of tough, solid, inside men who created the character with which his teams play. It’s quite a list:
Kevin Jones, Devin Williams, Sagaba Konate, Derek Culver, Oscar Tshiebwe.
As he entered this season, though, there seemed to be a gap there, no proven big man.
Rebounding, a Huggins’ staple, seemed inadequate. Shot blocking the same thing.
Huggins thought — maybe hoped is a better word — that he could cover that hole up with three very tall, athletic question marks in Jimmy Bell Jr., a converted football player who had even outgrown football at 6-10 and more than 300 pounds when he arrived in Morgantown; James Okonkwo, who had outgrown tennis in his native England; and Mohamed Wague, a one-time soccer player in Mali who was pushing 7 feet.
Only Bell had Division 1 experience at St. Louis but was coming from junior college, as was Wague, while Okwonko came in a year ago planning to redshirt after skipping his senior year of high school.
All had a problem adjusting at first, as did the Mountaineers as a team. They had to start over with seven new players, a team that popped out of the transfer portal as if it were a toaster.
But all of a sudden, midway through, the threesome began finding itself. Bell muscling for points down low and rebounds up high; Okonkwo grabbing rebounds and blocking shots with a flare not seen since Konate, and Wague, long, lean and enthusiastic to block shots, score some points, run the floor and battle on that very same floor for loose balls.
Bell, the starter, has scored 15 points in two of the last 6 games while grabbing 33 rebounds in those games, laying claim to the area down low, while Okonkwo, against Oklahoma, had his first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds while adding some highlight blocks in each of the last few games.
“I think I’m a little more confident now, getting into the groove more,” Okonkwo said.
“I think my positioning on the court is getting a bit better and I think it’s all just going to come with time. No rush. Everything is going to come when it comes.”
One thing is certain, as Erik Stevenson said when he heard Okonkwo say that.
“He’s going to be a problem. That’s what he’s trying to say, he’s going to be a problem,” Stevenson said.
“James is a guy who could end up being a force in college basketball if he continues to improve,” Huggins said the other day. “You’re talking about a guy who was a tennis player. He just continues to get better and better and I think our other guys have started to understand how talented he is.
“I think they are much more encouraged by where he could go, but I think more importantly, they’re going to be encouraging him to continue to improve and continue to work at it.”
He’s been getting more playing time the last five games and that adds to his confidence.
And as for Wague?
“He can go as far as he wants to go,” Huggins said in his Tuesday press conference. “The weight room is going to be critical for him, especially lower body. He’s long, athletic, has great feet. It’s all out there for him. It’s just is he going to put the effort in.”
They have learned to play in the physically challenging Big 12, learning that the games — as tough as they are — are not as tough as the practices Huggins puts them through.
“They go at each other pretty good,” Huggins said. “Jimmy usually wins. He has been great for those other two guys because they are learning you’ve got to use your lower body. After he’s knocked them out of the lane a couple of times they start to realize ‘I got to get a better base here.’”
— Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
