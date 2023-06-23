Although Princeton Railroad Museum Director and West Virginia Day organizer Pat Smith was not present Saturday, the show went on for the Sixth Annual West Virginia Day in the museum area.
The event featured craft and food vendors, a horse-drawn wagon, tours of all the museums in the city via trolley, music by the band Common Ground and a Princeton Fire Department fire engine.
There were also several historical reenactors present portraying historical figures such as President Abraham Lincoln, Cherokee brave Sheltoee, Mary Todd Lincoln, Mark Twain and a woman from the past of Bramwell.
Terry Morgan, Sheltoee’s portrayer, said in character, “I will tell a story of my people , a very dark chapter about atrocities to my people from the American government.”
In 1838, he said, members of the Cherokee and other tribes were forced off their lands by order of President Andrew Jackson which led to the forced march known as “The Trail of Tears” to the then-Oklahoma Territory.
“(An estimated) 4,000 of my people died from starvation and exposure because they were Native Americans,” he said.
At the Agricultural Museum, Frank Nash said the museum had a still for making moonshine for use in old vehicles such as those in the Mythical Collections museum.
He added, “This building, then known as the American Express Company building, was built in 1911. People could place orders for items and they’d be shipped by train within 24 hours.”
The estimated crowd for the event was several hundred people from noon to 5 p.m.
