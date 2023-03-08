BRAMWELL — Some of the historic cemetery’s graves have flowers while others have almost disappeared midst trees and brush, but organizers are asking for volunteers to help clean up the final resting place for several of the region’s early pioneers.
The Historic Oak Hill Cemetery in Bramwell was started around 1889, according to Sharon Workman of Bramwell, a volunteer who helps maintain it. The cemetery, which is adjacent to the Freedom to Worship Ministries off Simmons River Road, is the final resting places of veterans who fought in wars ranging from the Civil War to World War II. Capt. Isaiah Welch, for which the City of Welch was named, is buried there along with Jenkin Jones, who name is memorialized in a McDowell County community.
Workman said the cemetery was declared abandoned in the 1990s, so a group of volunteers called The Historic Oak Hill Cemetery Association was formed to help maintain it.
“Most of the volunteers had ancestors buried there,” Workman recalled. “Unfortunately, all but one of that original group has passed away. I started volunteering in 2008. The cemetery is solely maintained by donations and volunteers.”
Workman is asking new volunteers to come and help clean up the cemetery. Girl Scouts and students needed to earn some community service hours have volunteered at previous clean ups.
“I have giant trees that are fallen right now,” Workman said. “Anyone of any age is welcome to volunteer or just come by and learn the history of the cemetery and the people buried there.”
Weather permitting, the clean up day is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 at 9 a.m.
“We will try to reschedule if there is bad weather that day,” she said.
People wishing to help out at the cemetery can just show up on April 1, she added. They can bring lawnmowers, weed eaters, saws, rakes, shovels and other tools they think might be needed.
Visitors walking around the cemetery can see graves midst the trees surrounding parts of the grounds which are readily visible. Broken or toppled heads can be seen in various places. Leaves are only now starting to appear, so graves that are often hidden by the foliage are easier to see.
“There are still a lot of headstones and tombstones you can’t see,” Workman said. “Now you can see there are several places that need to be cleaned up.”
Anyone who would like to donate can send contributions to the Historic Oak Hill Cemetery, P.O. Box 63 Bramwell, WV 24715. They can also contact Workman at 304-320-6596 or send a message through the Historic Oak Hill Cemetery Facebook page.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
