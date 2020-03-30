BLUEFIELD — People staying home so they can avoid the coronavirus are looking for things to do, so the Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau is offering a Visit Mercer County music playlist on its website.
“I am trying to keep people engaged and get them things to do while they are home, we shifted our content more to the people who live here,” said Jamie Null, the bureau’s executive director. “We have been collecting ideas and one of them was to create a playlist of music. The state tourism office did one too, so we thought we would do one for our area.”
Null said she had to credit the selection of songs to Erica Seibert, who does the bureau’s social media.
“You can look at our website, but you can listen to it through Spotify,” Null added.
“We are working on a word search, West Virginia children’s books, so we are just trying to come up with ways to engage our community during this time. We have a special COVID-19 page on the website,” she said. “It is for tourism, business partners, small businesses and it is for the community. It has all types of contact information from the state level down.”
