WYTHEVILLE, Va. — The Virginia State Police has made one arrest and is searching for additional suspects connected with an attempted burglary at a Wythe County ATV dealership the morning of Dec. 18.
At about 2:20 a.m. Saturday, a Wythe County Sheriff’s deputy encountered several individuals attempting to break into an ATV dealership located in the 2000 block of Chapman Road in Wytheville, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia Sgate Police.
The individuals fled the scene on foot and the sheriff’s office requested the Virginia State Police to aid with searching for the suspects, Geller said. During the search, the sheriff’s office requested VSP to take the lead on the incident.
Trooper with the state police located Christopher A. Thomas, 35, no known address, and later charged him with conspiracy to commit grand larceny, conspiracy to enter a structure to commit a burglary, possession of burglary tools and trespassing on railroad property. Thomas is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.
The Virginia State Police is also still seeking information about a 2016 Hyundai sedan with Pennsylvania license plates: LSG 0399. This vehicle may be involved in this attempted burglary, Geller said.
The state police is investigating a previous larceny at the same dealership that occurred Aug. 28. During that incident, several motorcycles — worth thousands of dollars — were stolen by a small group of individuals, Geller stated.
Anyone with information regarding the Saturday, Dec. 18 incident or the August thefts or sightings of the Hyundai is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
