GRUNDY, Va. — Officials with the Virginia State Police released the name Thursday of a driver who died after a crash April 11 in Buchanan County, Va.
Senior Trooper C.J. Burkes is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Buchanan County, according to Corinne Geller, public relations director for the state police. The crash occurred April 11 at 1:18 p.m. on Route 609, less than a mile south of Route 460.
A 2001 Chevrolet Lumina was traveling south on Route 609/Bull Creek Rd. when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned in a creek.
The driver, Nicholas A. Vanover, 44, of Vansant, Va., was transported to Buchanan General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Geller stated. He was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
