Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Buchanan County.
The crash occurred Jan. 4 at 7 a.m. on Route 602, less than a mile north of Route 688, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the state police.
A 1994 Chevrolet S-10 pickup was traveling north on Route 602 when it ran off the left of the road and struck a utility structure, Geller said.
The driver, Jerl Tiller, 69, died at the scene. An 11-year-old male passenger was not injured in the crash. Both were wearing seatbelts.
At this stage of the investigation, it appears the driver suffered a medical condition prior to the crash, Geller said.
