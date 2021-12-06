HURLEY, Va. — A Southwest Virginia delegate announced plans Monday to file legislation establishing a new statewide Flood Relief Fund to help property owners whose property was destroyed or damaged by a flood.
Delegate James W. “Will” Morefield. R-Tazewell County, said that he planned to file legislation for a new Flood Relief Program. This program would be paid for by a small percentage of auction proceeds from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). The fund would be administered by the Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and used to make payments to private property owners whose property is destroyed or damaged by a flood for which the President declares a major disaster under the federal Stafford Act.
Claims would be paid at 175 percent of property value in a double distressed locality, 150 percent of property value in a distressed locality, or 100 percent of property value in all other localities, according to Morefield’s announcement. Claims would be limited to $1 million for commercial properties and $500,000 for residential properties. Claims would be exempt from individual and corporate income tax. Insurance and mortgage companies would be prevented from filing claims against property owners awarded claims.
“I am pleased to announce that after several weeks of trying to find a way to help the flood victims of Hurley, I have determined a legislative solution and will be officially be filing legislation in the coming days ahead to be considered in the upcoming General Assembly session.” Morefield said. “The bill has already been drafted and I am currently waiting for final edits to be made. What happened in Hurley is heartbreaking and I am committed to get the flood victims and future victims the help they deserve. I was saddened to see that FEMA denied private assistance.”
“The FEMA decision has been appealed and I am hopeful an award will be made, but unfortunately FEMA can only award up to $36,000 for private assistance claims and it is expected the awards would be much lower if approved,” Morefield stated. “This is unacceptable and would have little impact on providing victims with the resources needed to rebuild or repair their homes. Almost all property owners were denied insurance claims. The proposed legislation I am introducing would potentially pay for the complete rebuild and repair of private property. I am confident that many of my colleagues will support this legislation. We must do more than just provide simple words of encouragement because at this point the victims of Hurley have no hope. We must find a solution that will help victims for decades to come. Especially those residing in our most distressed localities.”
Senator Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell County, said families in Hurley still need assistance.
“My heart breaks for the people of this community and it is difficult to sleep at night knowing that many of these families have no hope of rebuilding or repairing their homes,” Hackworth said. “So many individuals and organizations from around the Commonwealth and beyond have donated their time and resources to help the victims. We are very grateful, but ultimately we must do something on a large scale. Until their homes are rebuilt and repaired the victims of the flood will not be made whole. I am looking forward to doing everything within my power to make this community whole again and ensuring that future victims across the Commonwealth will always have hope.”
