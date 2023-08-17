ATHENS — Mostly sunny skies welcomed those who came Sunday to take part in the 36th Athens-Concord Town Social on the front yard of Concord University,
ACTS Committee Chair Sarah Beasley said, “I always look forward to seeing the people from Athens, Mercer County and Concord come together for each other.”
Among the events at the social, she said, were 40-50 vendors, the second annual ACTS Car Show, food trucks, a bounce house, the PikeView High School Band’s bake sale and children’s games with prizes including school supplies.
Vendor Maya Klein from Athens, who was displaying her acrylic paintings and pictures, said this was her fourth Town Social.
“I usually sell on ‘Etsy,’ but I like to get out and meet those I’m selling to and talk to them,” she said.
Free advice was the product of another vendor: the Athens High School Class of 1979.
Class member Pam Lamb-Shushkowski said with a laugh, “It may not be good advice but it’s free.”
Turning more serious, she added, “I had a kid come and ask me if there’s any meaning to life. I had to think on that and, finally, told him ‘Do what you are good at and are passionate about and find what you have in common with others.’ “
For the second consecutive year, the social had a car show across the street. Organizer Steve Miller said the event had 37 cars this year as compared to 30 last year.
“We do a President’s Pick with (CU) President (Dr. Kendra) Boggess awarding the prize. We feel that it adds to the social and makes us a part of it,” he said. .
Before the awards ceremony, Boggess said, “I think it’s a wonderful event. It’s just in time for the (CU) students to come back to campus and be involved with the greater community.”
Beasley, Boggess and Jenna Lane of the Athens Lions Club then announced the winners of the Town Social’s and Lions Club respective awards.
Boggess announced Darlene Brinkley as the winner of the car show’s President’s Prize; Jessica Paul as the President’s Runner-up; Zachary Shorter as the Potential Award winner with $120 as the prize toward improvement on the vehicle; and David Addison for the Mechanics Award.
Beasley announced that incoming CU freshmen Laken Rutherford and Casey Hazelwood would receive the ACTS committee scholarships. The Jean Beasley Memorial Scholarships went to CU underclassmen Nicole Rutherford and Jessica Phillips.
Dr. Nancy Burton, a retired CU education professor who taught for 43 years, 28 at Concord, was awarded the Good Neighbor Award.
She said, “I’m honored that I was recognized for doing what I loved during my career.”
Lisa Davis, a 1995 graduate of PVHS, 2016 graduate of Concord and a current graduate student at CU, was recognized with the Total Community Involvement Award for her efforts in operating the Helpful Harvest Food Bank/community program at Speedway.
She said, “It was an honor to receive the award for our hard work in serving our community with our food distribution and outreach.”
The Business Longevity Award was awarded to the employees of the Town of Athens. Police Chief C.T. Lowe accepted for the town.
Lane announced that David and Sheila Mann would get the Total Beautification Award from the Lions Club.
Dr. Jerry Beasley was named Citizen of The Year by Lane for the Athens Pride Project.
Beasley said the award was a recognition of the efforts of the committee which includes himself, Carol Bard, Jim Cannon, Steve Barrett and Kenny Phillips, the Athens Town Council and the property owners who agreed to participate in the ongoing project to refurbish existing properties or remove derelict ones
Music for the event was provided by Jean Hanna Davis and Matt Deal
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.