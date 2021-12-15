CEDAR BLUFF, Va. — Funding for helping workforce development and training that supports renewable and alternative energy –and install solar panels for a campus – was recently presented to the Southwest Virginia Community College Educational Foundation.
A ceremonial check representing the up to $244,126 grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) for Southwest Virginia Community College (SWCC) to be used for workforce development and training in support of renewable and alternative energy, as well as the installation of a solar panel project on campus, was recently presented to the SWCC Educational Foundation, the VCEDA announced Wednesday. The funding marks one of the first awards from VCEDA’s newly created Renewable Energy Fund.
The project includes installing 10KW of solar panels for a new student housing project on the SWCC campus. The solar panels will go on the housing units, VCEDA officials said.
“VCEDA is pleased to announce this funding for the SWCC renewable energy project,” said VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher. “VCEDA created its renewable energy fund, utilizing funding from the Coalfield Employment Enhancement Tax Credit. The SWCC project proposes a mix of curriculum and hands-on experience, as well as a working solar panel installation on campus. We look forward to following the project as it develops.”
The SWCC Educational Foundation applied for the renewable funding as SWCC started planning to expand its program offerings in renewable and alternative energy.
“I am thrilled that VCEDA approved this renewable energy grant,” Dr. Tommy Wright, president of SWCC stated. “Skills and certifications in the alternative energy sector can be used here in our own backyards and across the nation. This grant is a huge step toward a bright future for the students of Southwest and our community.”
Currently, SWCC offers a Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency Career Studies Certificate and an Electrical/Electronics Associate of Applied Science two-year degree program, college officials said.
In order to expand these programs, SWCC started examining ways to increase its lab capacity so more students could be served at one time. The college also worked on providing students with access to lab trainers that emulate and simulate the current equipment and emerging technology found in the industry and integrate study programs into an environment with real-world installations. Giving students opportunities to maintain and analyze the benefits of the installed alternative energy technologies, build partnerships and have opportunities to complete internships, have cooperative education and future employment are also part of the program.
In order to accomplish this, SWCC identified the need for money to provide training for instructors in industry-recognized certifications, solar equipment, tools and supplies, college officials said.
With the project calling for the installation of the solar panels, students involved in the training program will be able to see fully installed systems and assist maintenance crews with routine maintenance opportunities through internships and/or cooperative education opportunities, providing them with real-world experience to help them obtain employment upon graduation, college officials said.
“We are so pleased VCEDA has given us this opportunity to provide a hands-on lab for our students to learn more about solar energy, installation and repair,” said Susan Lowe, SWCC vice president of institutional advancement and executive director of SWCC’s educational foundation.
The VCEDA Renewable Energy Fund was created using funds that VCEDA received from the state’s Coalfield Employment Enhancement Tax Credit, Belcher said. Because this tax credit was repealed by the General Assembly in 2021, future funding of the VCEDA Renewable Energy Fund will depend in part on whether this funding can be restored or replaced in some manner, according to Belcher. An announcement about another award from VCEDA from the Renewable Energy Fund is planned in the coming weeks.
