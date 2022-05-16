PRINCETON – Cemeteries are final resting places preserving the memories of loved ones, but that does not make them immune from those who are ready to steal.
Glen Vestal, 71, of Princeton recalled how vases were stolen off the graves of both his late wife, Margaret Vestal and his later father, William Vestal. He discovered the thefts when he visited their graves at Roselawn Cemetery.
“My wife has been out there for two years, and last February I went out to put flowers in her grave — it was her birthday — and the vase was gone,” Vestal said. “About half the vases around her’s (grave) were gone, too. and two weeks ago I went out to my dad’s grave, and someone had stolen the vase off of it.”
New vases have been ordered.
“It’s a shame,” Vestal said of the thefts. “It really is.”
A representative of Roselawn Cemetery said cemeteries around the area, including private ones, experience the theft of vases. The cemetery vases are made of bronze, but scrap dealers are not supposed to accept items that look like they came from cemeteries.
According to Article 8, section 61-8-14 of the West Virginia Code, which covers the disinterment or displacement of human bodies, any person who “intentionally and without legal right” destroys, cuts, breaks, removes or damages any building, statuary, ornamentation, landscaping or plants inside a cemetery are guilty of a misdemeanor. The penalties include fines of up to $2,000, being confined for not more than a year in jail, or both.
