BURKES GARDEN, Va. — The 29th Annual Varmint Half-Marathon and 5K will be held in Burkes Garden, Va. on Saturday, June 11.
The Varmint, continues to be one of the most elite road races in Southwest Virginia. Race Director Charity McDaniel Hurst founded the Varmint in 1992 and did an exceptional job of organizing the event, which continues to host well over 150 runners, including virtual runners.
The Varmint brings runners from as far away as North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas. The unique sheep trophies handmade this year by the John Lawson, Charlie Lawson, Sharon Brown and Sarah White, remain one of the most sought-after trophies by runners. Everyone wants to add to their flock!
Only two runners have run all 28 Varmints — Millie Keene and Charity Hurst. This is quite an accomplishment for Millie, as she is a breast cancer survivor and continues to run strong every year. Due to the growing numbers of runners over the last several years, Charity now runs the course before the race so she can direct the race day activities.
Harrison Toney of Richmond, Va. crushed the Overall Male course record with a time of 1:11:43 in 2021, breaking Tanner Cook’s record of 1:14:18. Stephanie Place of Bristol, Va. remains the women’s course record holder, with her time of 1:21.31 set in 2017.
Runners who wish to participate may register online at www.werunevents.com. The Varmint is part of the BEAST Series, sponsored by We Run Events. Walkers have the option of starting at 6 a.m. but are not eligible for trophies.
Packet pick-up and registration are available Saturday, June 11th from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. at the Burkes Garden Community Center.
