GREEN VALLEY — At their last meeting of fiscal year 2023, the Mercer County Board of Health approved the 2024 budget for the health department.
Prior to the budget approval, MCHD Administrator Bonnie Allen, R.N. gave a report on the storage building for the mobile unit.
“The building is up and we’re happy that the unit is at (the Mercer County Health Center).”
Mercer County Board of Health Vice Chair Gene Buckner will be working with the department on lighting and security, she said.
As for the clinic, Allen said that 221 patients had used the clinic in May as compared to 162 in May 2022. That figure did not include people who were either tested for or received COVID-19 shots.
Board of Health Chair Dr. Daniel Wells said that he had been in touch with officials and teachers for Mercer County Schools and they were very enthusiastic about the school sports physicals program conducted by the health department.
Allen reported that the state had indicated that a deadline extension until December for application for a $555,000 grant would be given. She added that a request for $75,000 for advertising from that money would have to receive state approval, since it was more than 10 percent of the grant money.
As for the budget, it was approved, after a great deal of discussion, on motion of Nicole Coeburn with a second by Jason Conner.
A proposal to increase clinic fees was tabled for further discussion.
Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
