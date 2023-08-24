PRINCETON — The Princeton City Council had one of their quickest meetings in a long time Monday with a light agenda.
Eric Gatchell, co-director of the Public Works Department, opened the meeting by saying the department completed 30 service requests, plus two in cooperation with the Code Enforcement Office; fixed drainage issues on Mikee Street, Ritchie Street, behind Kroger and Monroe Street; mowing, weed eating and picking up trash in city parks; checking chlorine levels, back-flushing the filters and keeping everything operational at the city pool.
Recreation Director Amanda McCabe said the city pool will be open August 26-27 and September 1-3 before closing for the year.
The ADA Playground at the City Park was anticipated to open this week.
Councilman Dewey Russell, acting on behalf of Princeton Railroad Museum Director Pat Smith, reported that the museum had 511 visitors in July, $357.56 in gift shop sales and $919 in donations.
On September 16, Smith and a retired Princeton postmaster will discuss the history of Mercer Street with a tour of the Princeton Public Library and the post office.
October 6 will see the 17th birthday celebration of the PRM with the Bramwell theatrical group, historic re-enactors and the musical calliope.
October 20 will see the Sensational Sixties Reunion of Princeton Senior High School alumni tour the PRM, the Agricultural Museum and the Unauthorized Vehicles Museum.
October 28 will see the Virginian Crazies, during their annual reunion, tour the PRM and likely the other two museums.
Princeton Public Library Director Laura Buchanan reported that 91 new library cards had been issued, due in large part to the Summer Reading Program which reported 1,053 circulation.
Retired Princeton postal worker Joe Besenyei will take a group through the library, the old PPO, on a tour on September 23.
Fire Chief Matt Mould said the PFD would be conducting interviews to fill a vacancy as soon as possible.
He said the PFD and Star 95 would be holding a big truck and emergency vehicle show at the Princeton Shopping Center.
Police Chief Tim Gray announced that two applicants had passed to the level of written exams for police patrolman following the Aug. 19 testing.
He added that the interdiction team compromised of certified officers had met four times in July and seized six stolen guns, towed seven vehicles, made 69 misdemeanor and one felony arrest, 26 drug incidents and issued 272 citations.
On motion of Councilman Marshall Lytton and second by Vice Mayor Joe Allen, Council approved the July City Financial Report.
A resolution to transfer city-owned property, South 2nd Street, from Brick Street and the Railroad Crossing to the West Virginia Department of Transportation was passed on motion of Lytton and second by Russell.
A petition to abandon a portion of Webb Street, a portion of Caperton Avenue and two unnamed alleys was passed on motion of Lytton and second by Councilman James Hill.
On motion of Lytton and seconds by the other Council members, Council set into motion to do the necessary notices and hold public hearings on a franchise agreement with Comcast Cable.
E.T. Boggess Architect Inc. of Princeton was approved for the Municipal Complex Community Center on motion of Lytton and second by Allen
Dab’s Country Cookin’ on 301 Mercer Street; Audrey Higgins (Salon 304) 225 Mercer Street, Cosmetologist; and R&M BBQ LLC-mobile food vendor were approved for B&O Tax Incentives on motion of Lytton and second by Hill.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
