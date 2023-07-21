Continuing with the saga of the Clark House, written by Watson Clark in 1961 and later submitted by Mareer Barlow to the 2002 Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County, we come to the point where Union and Confederate forces are at the brink of clashing at the farm.
The Confederate force of 250 men left their horses at Camp Creek, three miles south of the Clark House, and made their way to the farm by 3:30 a.m. on April 30, 1862, and concealed themselves in the woods south and east of the house in position to see the front of the house.
The house was two stories tall and covered in boards, several which were removed to give the Union forces a chance at spotting targets in the woods.
At daybreak, Captain Russell French, the Union commander at the scene, had some of his force come out into the yard, probably for roll call. The Confederates opened fire and the battle was on.
Watson’s grandmother Clark and father John Clark, then 14, lost no time in getting under the bed when ordered.
The Union soldiers knocked out chinking between the logs and removed boards from the roof to get better shots at their targets who were fighting from behind trees.
The battle lasted 45 minutes, long enough for reinforcements for the Union side to arrive from Flat Top. The Confederates wisely retreated toward Princeton.
According to John Clark, Union soldiers were lining up in battle formation in a four-acre field just west of the house to prepare for an anticipated Confederate attack.
As for the home itself, the upstairs floor was covered in glass and blood. Twenty-seven men were wounded, including French, who was shot in the hip. One soldier was killed on the back porch.
Thirteen Confederates were wounded including Capt. Richard Foley of the Flat Top Copperheads but they escaped.
The Union forces, after it was determined that the Confederates had retreated, started in pursuit of them.
Jeff Harvey is a correspondent for the Daily Telegraph.
