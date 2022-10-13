BLUEFIELD, Va. — Unbeaten Graham faces one of Region 2D’s most buzzworthy quarterbacks tonight when the G-Men travel to Bristol, Va. to face Southwest District rival Virginia High in a Thursday night football game at Gene Malcolm Stadium.
The G-Men (6-0, 2-0 SWD) come into the game following an open date. The Bearcats (5-1, 0-1 SWD) come off a 49-13 win over Honaker.
Graham head coach Tony Palmer could give no reason for the switch to a Thursday night game other than Virginia High deciding they wanted to play that night.
“They called a while back and asked if we could move it. We said yes,” Palmer said.
“It’s a little different. I don’t think our kids particularly like it. Because on the next day — they have to go to school. Usually when we play, they’re off the next day. So it’s a little different for them.”
The talk of the town on the Virginia side of the state line in Bristol has been Bearcats senior quarterback Brody Jones, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound signal caller who has been reportedly coveted by both Virginia Tech and Old Dominion as an outside linebacker prospect.
Jones is, understandably, a big part of the Bearcats defensive game plan. His offensive exploits under head coach Derrick Patterson have reportedly been earning him second looks from recruiters as a potential quarterback.
Against the Tigers, Jones completed 10-of-17 pass attempts for 214 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receivers Dante Worley, Patrick Poku and Keshawn Smith have all three been recipients of his passing largesse.
In addition to his passing acumen, Jones has impressed opponents with his ability to run the football when necessary. Other rushing weapons boasted by the Bearcats include Alijah Burks and Logan Slagle.
“I think they’re a very athletic team and we’re going to have to play well to beat them. They’ve got some kids who can run. They’re playing some very good football right now and it will be interesting to see how we match up,” Palmer said.
“Jones is a very good player. He runs the ball well and throws it well. He’s got some speed on the outside,” Palmer said.
The G-Men are currently the top-ranked team in region 2D with a 24.33 rating. Ridgeview (6-0, 24.00) is nipping at their heels and Virginia High (22.00 rating) would likely move up in the rankings with a win tonight.
Elsewhere in Virginia, Luray is the top-rated Class 2 team in the VHSL. Radford, Martinsville and Thomas Jefferson are also currently rated higher than Graham.
Last year, the G-Men were able to clinch the overall top seed for a home field advantage at every stage except the title game.
There’s still a lot of football to be played. While that overall top seed would be nice to have again, Graham isn’t likely to allow a little travel to deter them from their usual postseason ambition.
“I don’t know if we’ve had any major surprises. Most of the teams we thought would be pretty good are pretty good teams right now. That’s about where we are,” Palmer said.
