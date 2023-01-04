PRINCETON — Two back-to-back swearing in ceremonies Wednesday increased of number of Mercer County’s assistant prosecutors from four to six, giving the prosecuting attorney’s office a full staff of lawyers.
After holding swearing in ceremonies for County Clerk Verlin Moye and new Mercer County Commission President Bill Archer, Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills swore in new assistant prosecutors Josh Lawson and Bobby Erickson.
“I’m originally from Webster County, but then I came down here to Concord (University),” Lawson said before he was sworn in. “And I liked the area, so I came back.”
Lawson attended the West Virginia University School of Law and graduated in 2014, then he did criminal defense work before coming to the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He was also an adjacent professor for a time at Concord University.
“I just did the defense side for a long time and I just honestly wanted to get into something new, and this seemed like a good way to do it,” Lawson stated. “We knew they were looking for new people and Brian and I talked a few times, and finally we had a more serious conversation about it. We actually started (Tuesday), but officially today.”
Lawson said that Mercer County was bigger than Webster County, but not too big.
“And I do like the people,” he added. “It still feels like home.”
Erickson is also from outside Mercer County.
“Originally, I was a Navy brat. I was originally born in Red Bank, NJ,” he said. “I went to Appalachian School of Law down in Grundy. Actually, the reason I did (join the prosecutor’s office) was I was a partner in a law firm with Josh. He was my mentor all through my undergrad.”
Erickson will be representing the state in abuse and neglect cases before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope.
“I just really look forward to try and help children and protect children in the county. My biggest thing about this is I’m not from here,” he said. “Concord University afforded me all of this opportunity and I’d just like to help Mercer County after they’ve given me so much. Actually, Josh was my professor at Concord as well.”
Having six assistant prosecutors will be a big help, said Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran.
“We’ve got three circuit courts, and we have an attorney assigned to each circuit court for criminal matters,” Cochran said before Lawson and Erickson were sworn in. “And then we have the magistrate court. We have an attorney there. We have a very busy abuse and neglect docket, so we’ve had a lawyer covering those dockets as well. We recently received a grant from Child Protect, and that frees up another attorney position where we were able to hire two instead of replacing the one funded by the county.”
“It’s going to be a tremendous help because everybody in our office are dedicated employees,” Cochran said, adding that his legal staff was working extremely hard. “Having these extra two lawyers here is going to be a tremendous help for every lawyer with the staffing in our office. When I first got elected two years ago, I tried to get Josh to come over back then and finally convinced him to come. Him and Bobby’s worked together for years and we thought it would be a great opportunity to get both of them over here at the same time.”
Cochran also said that his office appreciated the help from the Mercer County Commission.
“The county commission has been very receptive to getting the very, very best attorneys we can possibly get for our office; and I think the office has lawyers that any law firm would want to hire,” he said. “We’re very blessed with the team that we’ve been able to put together.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
