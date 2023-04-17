By GREG JORDAN
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Two inmates were each sentenced Monday for possession of a weapon by an inmate of a federal prison for separate incidents at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) McDowell.
Artemas Roberts, 42, was sentenced to one year and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, according to a statement issued by the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of West Virginia.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 6, 2022, FCI McDowell staff conducted a random visual search of Roberts. Staff found a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a “shank” and several doses of a substance that Roberts admitted was suboxone. The shank was a sharpened metal medical scalpel with a plastic handle, and was designed and intended to be used as a weapon.
Roberts admitted to possessing the shank and the suboxone, and further admitted that he did not have a prescription for the suboxone.
Ray Ramirez-Bueno, 59, was sentenced to three years and five months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.
On June 10, 2021, a FCI McDowell staff member conducting a pat-down search of Ramirez-Bueno found a “shank” on his person. The object was a piece of metal approximately four inches long, sharpened to a point on one end. Ramirez-Bueno admitted to possessing the object and further admitted that it was designed and intended to be used as a weapon.
United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentences. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess prosecuted the cases.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
