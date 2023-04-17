Weather Alert

...DRY WINDY CONDITIONS WILL CREATE CONTROL PROBLEMS FOR WILDFIRES TUESDAY... .Weather conditions may favor extreme fire behavior Tuesday afternoon. Strong westerly winds combined with low humidity and warming temperatures will create control problems for outdoor burning. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA... * AFFECTED AREA...In Virginia, Tazewell, Smyth, Bland, Giles, Wythe, Pulaski, Montgomery, Grayson, Carroll, Floyd, Craig, Alleghany VA, Bath, Roanoke, Botetourt, Rockbridge, Patrick, Franklin, Bedford, Amherst, Henry, Pittsylvania, Campbell, Appomattox, Buckingham, Halifax and Charlotte. In West Virginia, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, and Greenbrier. * WIND...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the lower elevations. West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the mountains. * HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Fuel moisture will be less than 8 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&