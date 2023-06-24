More than a century later, we remain interested (some would say fascinated) with the sinking of the Titanic. Now the submersible “Titan” with its five souls on board, perhaps entangled near the great ship itself, has captured the world’s attention. It is a heart-wrenching drama with all the elements of tragedy.
Nations gathered their equipment this week in what has been called “Mission Impossible” searching for a craft roughly the size of a mini van in an area larger than the state of Connecticut and likely more than 12,000 feet down. The facts are staggering — at a depth of around 3,280 feet, in what is called the aphotic or “midnight zone,” light no longer penetrates the ocean and in the total darkness, the water temperature is at or slightly below 39 degrees (remember that the ocean is salty and will not freeze).
If the Titan is on the bottom, the atmospheric pressure is 378 times greater than on the surface. The U.S. Navy recovered parts of an F-35 fighter jet in the South China Sea at that depth in 2022 but the operation took 37 days while the occupants of the Titan had only hours of oxygen left as the teams assembled as best they could in an attempt to help.
On April 14, 1912, calamity in the form of an iceberg struck the RMS Titanic more than 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland and cost the lives of more than 2,000 persons. Excess speed, design flaws and a hunger for fame all likely aided in the tragedy.
The disaster prompted me to declare April as “the month of disasters.” For one, legendary railroad engineer Jonathan “Casey” Jones lost his life in Vaughn, Mississippi, on the last day of the month in 1900. Thanks in part to a song written shortly after the train wreck and incident is still remembered and the town of Jackson, Tennessee, has long had a museum and replica of engine No. 382 on site. A fascinating post-script to this story is that Casey reportedly stayed on the engine until the last minute, even yelling to his fireman, Sim Webb, “jump, Sim, jump or we’ll all be dead!” and trying to limit the damage even as he knew his own end was staring him in the face. It is said that Captain E. J. Smith stayed at his post on the great Titanic went to the bottom.
The largest single disaster in American history — with a unique tie to the present month — is unquestionably the Civil War, or as it was long referred to by many in the South as “the War Between the States.” Although the war had its roots in the first importation of captive Africans to the coast of the Northeast and the agricultural foundation of the warmer southern states, the actual combat did not erupt until 1861.
Historians could argue that might not be exactly true. In August 1831, the so-called “Nat Turner Rebellion” in Virginia resulted in the murder of 55 white citizens and at least 56 African-Americans, including Turner, in the resulting aftermath of the struggle. Ironically, when Turner and 16 of his closest followers were hanged, the event took place in a town called Jerusalem.
The Civil War started, somewhat like World War II, early and not exactly on land.
It was on April 12 at 4:30 a.m. when the opening shots were fired on Fort Sumter in the harbor at Charleston, S.C. As historians have noted, at that time of the morning the fort was nothing more than “dark shape” out in the distance. That encounter, which cost the life of a Confederate horse, was to be what remains as easily the most bloody conflict in the 249 years of the nation.
Although estimates range widely, it is generally agreed that the total dead was in excess of 650,000 and some have placed the number at three-quarters of a million. There were whole towns in sections of the South where all the men were killed and for generations the population was skewed with the disproportion of males and females in certain areas.
The raging inferno, which decimated much of Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina, also ended, almost exactly four years later, in another April. Sermons were preached and comparisons drawn to the significance of the date, April 9, which was Palm Sunday, the traditional beginning of Holy Week, when Christ entered Jerusalem in his own final human drama. There in the hamlet of Appomattox, Va., the Union forces under Ulysses S. Grant surrounded and forced the surrender of what remained of the Army of Northern Virginia under the command of Robert E. Lee.
Tragedy comes in many forms and for many reasons. In the recent Juneteenth holiday, celebratory feelings were muted by the realization of the suffering endured to reach that date in 1865. The war was caused by human failings. Casey Jones died when a freight train was unable to move out of the way on a siding. The victims on the Titanic went eagerly on the long-ago voyage. So did the five souls on the Titan.
Larry Hypes is a Daily Telegraph columnist.Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
