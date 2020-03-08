BLUEFIELD — A traffic stop, performed by officers of the Bluefield City Police Department, resulted in a drug bust.
According to a release by the department, Ptlm. J.W. Lucas conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of John Nash Boulevard. This stop occurred in the late-night hours of March 7.
During this stop, schedule two, three and four drugs were found. The drugs recovered include five grams of methamphetamine, 2.5 strips of Suboxone and one Gabapentin, the release states.
Also recovered were a variety of drug paraphernalia items. A total of $637 of U.S. currency, mainly in twenty-dollar bill increments, was also recovered.
Officers S.D. Copenhaver, J.D. Hawks and K9 unit Gregor, assisted in the recovery.
The suspect's name is not being released at this time according to the Bluefield City Police Department.
