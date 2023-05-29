Weather Alert

..An area of heavy rainfall with embedded thunderstorms will impact NORTHWESTERN PULASKI...WESTERN GILES...NORTHEASTERN BLAND AND MERCER COUNTIES... At 144 AM EDT, An area of heavy rainfall with embedded thunderstorms extended from Bland to Rocky Gap to Bluefield, moving northwest at 50 mph. Locations impacted include... Bluefield... Princeton... Pearisburg... Narrows... Athens... Matoaka... and Rocky Gap. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning.