INDIANAPOLIS — The dream scenario for Tony Kanaan’s final Indianapolis 500 was a race win where the Brazilian could ride off triumphantly into the sunset.
The reality was a 16th-place finish and an Indianapolis 500 where he didn’t lead a single lap.
That mattered not to the 22-time Indianapolis 500 starter and 2013 champion. He soaked in everything about his final 500 and walked away with a smile and no regrets.
“Grateful, relieved, happy, sad at the same time — there are so many emotions right now,” Kanaan said. “This is it, and the emotions are just there. I cried 400 times.”
No one quite believes Kanaan is done. Race-winner Josef Newgarden mentioned he thought Kanaan might be back.
Kanaan isn’t having any of it. He insists he is done racing at Indianapolis.
“In a way, finishing 16th will take everybody’s idea out, ‘Oh, you finished third? You should do it again.’ Kyle Larson is driving that car next year. Hopefully, I will be around,” Kanaan said.
Kanaan did have one memorable moment in the race as he successfully passed a car on the backstretch while putting two wheels in the grass.
And, in a bit of a poetic touch from the racing gods, the man Kanaan battled on the final lap was long-time competitor and fellow Brazilian Helio Castroneves. Kanaan said the pair first went head-to-head as kids in the late 1980s in Brazil.
“We went side by side like twice. A lot of memories came to my mind, and I even said how ironic it is that we started it together and I get to battle him on the last lap of my last race. It’s pretty neat. It’s a pretty cool story. He’s a great friend,” Kanaan said.
TIRE INCIDENT
Injuries were avoided when a tire from the car of Felix Rosenqvist flew over the Turn 2 catch fence with 14 laps left in the race.
The tire went airborne when Rosenqvist hit the wall and later spun on the track. With his car facing backward after it skid back into the racing line, it was struck by Kyle Kirkwood.
The driver’s side rear tire took a direct hit and was launched by the impact. The tire tether designed to hold the tire in place was sheared by the power of the impact.
The tire flew over the fence and landed in a parking lot between the Southeast Vista and the Turn 2 suites. A parked car was struck, but there were no injuries from the tire.
One fan was taken to and released from the infield care center after being hit by separate debris.
It was a frightening incident and one which could have resulted in serious injuries or death had the tire flown into the Southeast Vista.
“We have high fences here, but we were very fortunate we didn’t have a bad accident,” IMS track owner Roger Penske said.
The last time a fatality occurred at the Indianapolis 500 came from a similar incident in 1987. Tony Bettenhausen Jr. lost a tire in Turn 3, and it was struck by Roberto Guerrero. The tire flew into the North Vista and fatally struck Lyle Kurtenbach in the head.
REGRETS? THERE WERE A FEW
Several drivers sounded off on incidents that took them out of contention.
Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay was one of the first to suffer misfortune. He spun exiting his pit on the first yellow flag and struck Alex Palou.
Both cars dominated the first 95 laps. Palou fought back to finish fourth and VeeKay placed 10th, but it was a case of what might have been.
“We were doing well saving fuel and with our strategy until the contact in pit lane. After the drive-through penalty, we were almost a lap down, but we fought back,” VeeKay said.
Arrow McLaren cars combined to lead 76 laps, but the two main contenders — Felix Rosenqvist and Pato O’Ward — were taken out by late-race accidents.
“I’m just sad for the whole team. We had four very fast race cars. Obviously our day ended in a not-so-nice way, but it can’t take away from the fact that we were there,” said O’Ward, who was in a likely position to win before the late-race incidents morphed the race out of recognition.
Graham Rahal never had a chance to contend. After failing to qualify for the race in his own car, Rahal replaced Stefan Wilson in the No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold car after Wilson was injured in a Monday practice accident. However, the battery malfunctioned at the start of the race, and Rahal didn’t take the checkered flag. He started three laps behind and finished 22nd.
“Obviously, a tough start to the day. We never really got
