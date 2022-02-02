With 1:24 remaining in Super Bowl XLVI in New Orleans, the late, great John Madden said the New England Patriots should take a knee and play for overtime.
He, of course, didn’t know.
Nobody else, including Patriots fans, knew this kid, No. 12, was going to do something extra special.
Over those final 84 seconds, Tom Brady then did his thing.
Dinking here.
Dunking there.
First down here.
First down there.
And then he hit that one big play, a 23-yarder, to Troy Brown, across the middle.
“This guy is really cool,” said Madden, who passed away a month ago. “I’m very impressed with his calmness.”
As the Patriots were preparing for the eventual game-winning field goal, Madden said: “What Tom Brady just did gave me goosebumps.”
That last-minute drive, to win his first Super Bowl, was really a microcosm of what he did for most of the next 19 seasons in New England and two more in Tampa Bay.
Yup. He gave his fans goosebumps.
There have been quarterbacks who could do things Brady couldn’t: athletic throws (Aaron Rodgers), sideways throws (Patrick Mahomes), or perfect, super-accurate throws (Peyton Manning).
But Brady had something over all of them, particularly when it mattered most — winning.
Early in his career, his numbers didn’t match his key adversary, Peyton Manning. But after three Lombardi Trophies and big wins over Manning’s Colts, the pendulum swung to Brady.
While his career started with “moving the chains” as his thing, which always remained part of his repertoire, in 2007 he showed he could sling the rock as well as anybody on the planet, including Manning.
The MVPs began coming. But, like Manning, they were shallow without championships.
So it was Brady 2.0, a little more elusive in the pocket again, and engineering January and February wins again.
It separated him from Manning and later Joe Montana, and set him on a path after Michael Jordan, Babe Ruth and whoever else was the greatest at their craft.
What is most impressive in the second run Brady delivered was that while his body was doing miraculous things, his brain was equally as epic.
He couldn’t be fooled like other quarterbacks. He basically had the answers to the test ... before the test.
There were other impressive factors. There was never any great equalizer with Brady, like weather. He won at the same percentage in domes, snow, rain, sleet, grass, cold, heat — whatever.
When Brady was on your team, you expected to win.
Is there a better example than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
The Bucs hadn’t been to the playoffs in 12 years and hadn’t won a playoff game in 19 years.
And then they win a Super Bowl in Brady’s first year, adding another Super Bowl MVP plaque to his trophy case.
Brady’s game was really “Classic Brady.” Last week, the Bucs trailed 27-3 late in the third quarter, and like clockwork, it was 27-27.
That’s not normal.
But that’s what Brady did, supernatural, abnormal things. Everyone in America, including all of the players on the field, knew Brady was going to bring the Bucs back.
The Super Bowl win over Atlanta, down 28-3 late in the third quarter, is the prime example.
Or, never forget the regular season game against the 49ers in 2013. The 49ers, led by Colin Kaepernick, led the Patriots 31-3, deep into the third quarter before Brady led the Patriots on a four-TD run in just over 13 minutes.
The Patriots lost the game, but the point is the game, with Brady, was never, ever over.
What struck me most about his last game, that comeback against the Rams, which was how cool Brady was.
He wasn’t overly hyped, yelling, shouting or doing cartwheels. He just, coolly, did his thing. Again.
And, of course, the goosebumps were all ours.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
