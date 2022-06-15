PISGAH — A 144-year-old school on the Alvis Road in the community of Pisgah received a new purpose as a museum last year.
Mercer County Historical Society President Lois Miller said Wednesday, “When Abraham Lincoln was President, he called upon local community leaders to build schools in their communities. My grandfather surveyed a plot on the Alvis property to build a school upon and, with help from his neighbors, had the school built in time to open in 1868.”
The Todd’s Flat School remained open until 1935 when it closed and consolidated with Athens School. Both during its existence and afterward, it also served as a church where traveling preachers such as Robert Sheffey preached.
Miller said the museum has a plaque with the names of the different teachers and regional school superintendents on it.
‘Kids had to travel on foot or mule or donkey to get to school. School was held in winter and spring from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the parents expected to provide wood,” she said,
Teachers, she added, could not be married. The parents were responsible for providing food and board for them.
The museum has numerous artifacts inside it related to community life.
“Raymond DeVoe was invaluable to this museum getting started
He died on August 16 2021 before it opened,” Miller said
The museum is located on Alvis Road one mile off of Pisgah Road. It is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 am to 2 pm and Sunday 2 to 4 pm May through October.
Jeff Harvey is a freelance reporter and columnist for the Princeton Times.
