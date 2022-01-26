It’s time.
He more than proved his point, having another career year at 44-years-old.
He led the NFL in passing yards (5,306), touchdown passes (43), first downs (269) and passes over 20 yards (75).
Tom Brady will finish his career with all of the top honors you can get in his sport — MVPs (3), Super Bowl MVPs (4), All-Pros (6), Pro Bowls (15), games played as non-kicker (318), playoff wins (35), passing yards (1st), passing TDs (1st), Super Bowl games (10), Super Bowl wins (7), etc., etc.
Could he keep proving the Fountain-of-Youth deal he made with his body and play another two or three years?
How about … yes!
But Brady will leave the game on top, with one of the all-time greatest playoff comebacks — down 27-3 — tying the score in the final minute before the L.A. Rams miracle field goal as the clock expired.
He didn’t even sweat. In fact, he looked a little bored. Cool as a cucumber until the bitter end.
It’s time for Brady to retire not because of Father Time, which nails 99.99% of athletes at some time or other.
It helps that he doesn’t need a paycheck or a championship for his legacy. Those issues have been dealt with several years ago.
The obvious issue/road block to his career is his family, which he brought up in detail, like never before.
“It pains (my wife Gisele) to see me get hit out there,” he told Jim Gray via podcast on Tuesday. “And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.”
Understandable.
Kids need their parents, especially those in pre-teen and early teen years.
Football is a more than a full-time gig for six months, probably 12-14 hours, six days a week. and if you’re really good, the previous two or three months entail at least four hours a day of intense training.
There is another underlying issue, I believe, that will cement his decision — the plight of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Bucs’ window is, well, over.
They will lose their defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. They have 24 players who become free agents, including Rob Gronkowski, Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette, Ndamukong Suh, Ryan Jenson, to name a few. and their head coach, Bruce Arians, seems to have lost his fastball.
In fact, the last part, Arians as head coach, might have as much to do with his “pending” retirement as much as anything.
Brady has learned that being the most important player and identifying to teammates as their true leader is too much to ask.
He doesn’t have the time nor the energy to keep tabs on an NFL roster for 12 months.
And then there was the embarrassing Antonio Brown incident and incendiary comments the wide receiver made about Brady, later taking it back, that “Brady was all about Brady” and only helped Brown because he could help Brady win.
That might’ve been the final nail, when Brady and Gisele said, “It’s time.”
Could Brady have a change of heart, when the dust settles, and hit the re-set button again?
I wouldn’t be shocked.
But he has enough on his plate with the potential billion dollar health and wellness business, “TB12 Method.”
He doesn’t have to play another handful of years to prove his body really became Gumby-like via pliability, deep tissue massage therapy and nutrition.
The dude really does look 35.
Brady also sees the landscape with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow & Co. with equal hunger to Brady.
It’s not just Peyton Manning in the upper elite club like it was for 15 years.
And he was able to separate himself from Bill Belichick and win a championship. That was huge.
Brady has done and, more recently, said the right things.
The retirement door is in front of him. It’s time to kick it in.
