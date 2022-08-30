PRINCETON — A high school girls soccer match between the Princeton and Oak Hill girls soccer teams on Tuesday night ended in a 1-1- draw.
Princeton sophomore Asia Collins scored for ther Tigers.
Lady Red Devils’ Bethany Roziek tied the game up on a goal off a Jade Babkir assist.
Keeper Taylor Sizemore had seven saves in goal for Oak Hill.
Princeton goalkeeper Zoey Agnew had 14 saves on the night.
Volleyball
Richlands def. Honaker 3-2
RICHLANDS, Va. — Annsley Trivette banged out 10 kills and the Lady Blue Tornado took a 12-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-13 come-from-behind win over Honaker.
Jillian Shreve lofted 14 assists and had a block for Richlands. Raegan Rider had five digs, Chloe Reynolds had four assists and Abby Hughes had five service aces and two digs.
