PRINCETON — A high school girls soccer match between the Princeton and Oak Hill girls soccer teams on Tuesday night ended in a 1-1- draw.

Princeton sophomore Asia Collins scored for ther Tigers.

Lady Red Devils’ Bethany Roziek tied the game up on a goal off a Jade Babkir assist.

Keeper Taylor Sizemore had seven saves in goal for Oak Hill.

Princeton goalkeeper Zoey Agnew had 14 saves on the night.

Volleyball

Richlands def. Honaker 3-2

RICHLANDS, Va. — Annsley Trivette banged out 10 kills and the Lady Blue Tornado took a 12-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-13 come-from-behind win over Honaker.

Jillian Shreve lofted 14 assists and had a block for Richlands. Raegan Rider had five digs, Chloe Reynolds had four assists and Abby Hughes had five service aces and two digs.

